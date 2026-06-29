Netflix and Night School Studio to launch immersive horror game Unhinged

Players use their smartphone as a controller, flashlight and communication device.

Unhinged features story mode and standard mode for different gameplay experiences.

The game follows Ava as she tries to survive a blackout and sinister threat during a Category 5 hurricane.

Netflix and Night School Studio are launching Unhinged, a new interactive horror experience with performances from Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink and Troy Baker.

Launching on June 30th, Unhinged follows Ava, voiced by Zoë Kravitz, who is trapped inside her apartment building during a Category 5 hurricane.

Cut off from the outside world except for calls from her best friend Claire, voiced by Sadie Sink, Ava soon discovers that the real danger is inside the building as a blackout gives way to a sinister threat.

Players connect their smartphone by scanning an on-screen QR code, allowing the device to function as Ava's flashlight while its movements are tracked in-game.

Gameplay features

The game also uses the player's phone for calls, text messages and audio, with incoming communications ringing and vibrating on the device while environmental sound plays through the television.

Unhinged offers both story mode, which removes time pressure and prevents player death, and standard mode, where players must quickly search for interactive objects before a countdown expires.

Unhinged will be available exclusively on Netflix. The project builds on Night School Studio’s previous work, including the Oxenfree series and the Netflix tie-in Black Mirror: Thronglets.