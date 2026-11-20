While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

We know what everyone's playing on console this week, but there’s still a strong collection of new mobile games to talk about. So, here are the latest mobile games, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

GigaBash Mobile

Kaiju battles in Japanese cities must be in vogue right now. For anyone who felt like joining in during Gozilla Minus Zero, there’s a new opportunity to cause mass destruction via GigaBash Mobile.

Passion Republic Games’ new release sees gamers do battle with giant monsters where no building is safe. They can jump over towers, throw flats at their enemies and raze everything to the ground - even playing as Godzilla if they so choose.

Brown

Bart Bonte’s colourful library of games has its latest addition in Brown.

The puzzler is available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-try title, challenging players to turn the whole screen brown within 50 levels. Each level promises its own logic, while minimalist visuals stay on theme with hot beverages, boxes of chocolates and more.

This dev has grown quite the reputation for colour-based games, with a catalogue now consisting of Yellow, Orange, Red, Blue, Black, Purple and so on.

Bobara: Quiet Moments & Boba

Tea lovers everywhere can surely relate to Momo, a cartoon capybara who enjoys spending his days in a hot spring thinking about boba tea. For a one-time purchase, players can now join him on iOS in Lotus Apps’ Bobara: Quiet Moments & Boba.

The title features flavours like cocoa, matcha and coconut, as well as a range of foods from melon slices to chocolate chip cookies. Players can tell Momo what they’re drinking IRL to fill out an in-game tea house and encounter more animals as they go.

This relaxing title even adapts to local weather, so players can watch Momo keep warm in the hot spring despite the rain and snow, observe the sunset and more. They can even check in via Apple TV.

Crossy Road Rush

The Crossy Road IP has its latest arcade adventure in Crossy Road Rush, set on an island with all kinds of traversal methods. Swerving, spinning and smashing is the name of the game, as long as everyone survives the ride.

Developer Hipster Whale has launched this entry exclusively on Apple Arcade, with all the fast gameplay, obstacles and wacky appearances players could ask for.

Santa Sideway

Santa Sideway is an endless runner following Santa and his sleigh. Each sack a player fills adds a new sled to the chain until a whole train of gifts is flying through the sky, ready to be delivered down chimneys to earn points.

The longer the chain, the harder it is to steer, adding to the challenge of dodging obstacles. Monster Studios has also included reindeer with a range of powers, adding some extra variety to the festivities. Is it time to start buying real Christmas presents yet?