New release roundup: House of Tesla, Crushed in Time, One Piece: Grand Gourmet, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet

Setting sail on Steam, Switch, Switch 2 and mobile, One Piece: Grand Gourmet sees players join the Straw Hat Crew in opening a restaurant.

Fans can expect to see 400 familiar faces from across the One Piece world as they customise their restaurant, create menus and activate abilities in the kitchen. Bandai Namco has even included minigames to keep them busy in between.

Chicken vs Aliens

From game jam to soft launch in a mere six weeks, Naphora's Chicken vs Aliens is now available on Google Play with an App Store release to follow.

As the name implies, players take control of a chicken and go into battle against waves of aliens. As the chicken levels up, they can select new upgrade cards and build a bird with real firepower, unlocking abilities like Burning Shoot, Spread Shoot and even Explosive Shoot.

We interviewed Naphora’s managing director Charles Bussy on rebuilding the studio and going mobile-first.

House of Tesla

From The House of Da Vinci creator Blue Brain Games comes The House of Tesla: Definitive Edition, sending Android and iOS gamers into Nikola Tesla's abandoned Wardenclyffe facility.

The game features five chapters inspired by Tesla’s plans and real-world locations. Players can explore unsettling rooms, discover wireless electricity experiments and influence the current to open new paths.

RoyalCraft

Real-time strategy game RoyalCraft has plenty to master with its three races, nine spells and 32 units.

Players can jump into battle with cards and resources, entering seven-minute matches decided purely by decision-making, not by gear and levels. HSTUDIO Me Three has emphasises the strategy element here, focused on playstyles and unit lineups over progression systems.

Crushed in Time

Draw Me a Pixel's Crushed in Time is out now on iOS with a quirky, amusing take on the adventure genre.

The fourth wall isn’t just broken but shattered, as Sherlock and Watson’s plans get disrupted by a missing NPC. Amid a space-time adventure, players can expect to stretch, squash and contort the detective duo to solve puzzles, with point-and-click gameplay too.