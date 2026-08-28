New release roundup: Fantasy Life i, Tiny Room Stories: Eclipse, Ultrapool, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Tiny Room Stories: Eclipse

Tiny Room Stories: Eclipse is a 3D puzzle adventure game from Kiary Games. The title combines point-and-click exploration with escape-room mechanics. Players take on the role of a former soldier who takes on the job of a fire lookout tower but gets caught up in a mystery involving missing people.

Players explore 3D dioramas as well as other puzzles such as searching for clues, hidden objects and riddles which all work towards unlocking new locations such as forests, bunkers and abandoned locations.

Fantasy life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is an open-world RPG game from Level-5. The title brings a mix of life simulation and dungeon crawling to mobile. Set on a mysterious island, players can explore a cast world, uncover its secrets and take on a range of dungeon adventures.

The mobile version of the game supports cross-save and crossplay, allowing players to continue their journey and play together across supported platforms.

Gaucho Origins

Gaucho Origins is a cozy adventure set in the Pampas and inspired by Brazilian gaucho culture and folklore.

Players take on the role of a guardian who must protect his family and community when supernatural forces threaten the region. The adventure follows his journey across the countryside where players can explore different areas, encounter creatures and uncover secrets behind the threat.

Ultrapool

Ultrapool is a colorful pool roguelike that plays similar to a billiards version of Balatro or Super Auto Pets.

Players pocket balls to earn score and money which can then be spent at the bar to buy upgrade alls that come with unusual abilities. The aim is to build an increasingly powerful set of competitions and survive 10 rounds, with trick shots and different coalitions that add a chaotic twist to the classic pool game mechanics.

Gangster Mirage City

Gangster Mirage City is a free-to-play multiplayer open world action game from Level Infinite and Gamelost, the title is now available in soft launch across selected regions including MENA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Eastern and Central Europe and LATAM on iOS and Android.

The game is set in a near-future city and players can take on story missions or co-op heists to build a criminal business empire.

The game also features a directors mode which allows players to create videos from their gameplay. It surpassed 30 million pre-registrations ahead of its soft launch.