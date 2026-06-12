New release roundup: Inazuma Eleven: Cross, Kickabout Table Football, Scriver: A Word Game, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Scriver: A Word Game

Scriver: A Word Game is the debut title from doughbody, a premium roguelike that’s part deck builder and part word puzzler.

It puts players’ vocabularies to the test, aiming for high-scoring words that will impress even the harshest of critics. As player progress, they’ll unlock 20 new books that enhance their letters, level up traits with special drinks, and modify their decks with 15 different albums.

Every item bought from the gift shop or piece of art collected can change the course of a run.

Inazuma Eleven: Cross

The latest instalment in the Inazuma Eleven IP, Inazuma Eleven: Cross has launched in Japan just in time for the World Cup.

This mobile football title was co-developed by Level-5 and Aiming, with the promise of familiar characters and an immediate crossover with the Japan National Team 2026.

It’s the kicking kind of football. Soccer, to some.

Kickabout Table Football

Also arriving in time for the football season is Kickabout Table Football, available on iOS with more than 30 national teams included.

This physics-based title has been developed by former lead designer of Guitar Hero Rob Kay. Scoring goals is as simple as a flick of the finger, though the defending side will try to get in the way.

WamojiSword

After launching in Japan last year, GoGyoJapan’s WamojiSword has carved a path to worldwide release.

This blade-based mobile game sees players input their and unlock a personalised sword in the process. They can then go into battle with a unique series of styles based on the meaning of each character in their name - in Kanji, of course.

7haven

Strategic card game 7haven is now available on iOS and Android, designed to test players’ timing, planning skills and card management ability.

GKD Game Developers has crafted this card game as an easy to learn, hard to master title suited to both casual and competitive audiences, with multiplayer, co-op options and more.

What’s the Password?

TrampolineTales’ What’s the Password? is all about decoding four-digit pins.

With over 100 puzzles to solve and an approximate two-hour runtime, players must follow visual prompts to decipher clues and unlock doors. It’s a premium title, cheaper on mobile than PC, and its minimalist black-and-white visuals and randomised solutions aim to add to replayability.