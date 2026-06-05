New release roundup: Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, Skeletor: Until Next Time and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Ahead of House of the Dragon’s upcoming third season, Warner Bros. Games and HBO have finally rolled out Game of Thrones: Dragonfire globally.

The strategy game spent over a year in soft launch in regions like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, where players have had time to hone their management skills, organise crops and funds, and go to war for Westeros.

Much like the conquering Targaryens, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has now expanded its sights globally, giving mobile players everywhere access to this tactical, tile-based title.

Skeletor: Until Next Time!

Skeletor: Until Next Time! marks Mattel Digital Studios’ first self-published mobile game, developed in partnership with Amber.

The title has arrived just in time for the new Masters of the Universe movie, giving mobile gamers the chance to play as antagonist Skeletor on his endless runner journey through Snake Mountain. With obstacles to avoid and traps to outsmart, this journey will include plenty of swiping, dashing, leaping - even the use of the occasional villainous power.

Other familiar He-Man characters can also be unlocked, including a ridable Panthor.

Pond Pals: Cozy Glamping Game

Aaron the frog has a dream: to build the most relaxing pond getaway the world has ever seen.

Naturally, it’s up to camping sim enthusiasts to help make that dream a reality, turning this pond into a glamping hotspot every cartoon critter will want to visit for a little rest and relaxation.

Frogs, cats, pigs and even mushrooms could show up, as HyperBeard’s Pond Pals: Cozy Glamping Game puts the emphasis on quirky characters and cosy vibes.

Among the Sleep

Psychological horror game Among the Sleep puts players in the first-person view of a two-year-old, who explores the darkness after waking up in the middle of the night.

Krillbite Studio has emphasised exploration and atmosphere in this unsettling game, where players can focus more on story than combat.

ALLfiring

Genmugame’s ALLfiring is set in an anime-esque world full of mysterious lands, but those lands have been consumed by darkness and danger, and covered with enemies.

In the form of a chibi-style character, it's up to players to answer the call to adventure, forge alliances and battle fearsome foes, restoring hope along the way.