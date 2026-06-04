Warner Bros. Games launches Game of Thrones: Dragonfire worldwide on mobile

Warner Bros. Games and HBO have launched Game of Thrones: Dragonfire globally on iOS and Android.

Players can unlock in-game rewards by linking their accounts and watching House of the Dragon Season 3.

Warner Bros. Games and HBO have launched Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a free-to-play mobile strategy game based on House of the Dragon.

The game is now available on iOS and Android and sees players take on the role of a dragonrider during the Targaryen civil war. The game will feature 28 dragons at launch, including familiar names as well as new originals made for the game.

The release arrived ahead of House of the Dragon season 3, which is scheduled to start on June 21st. Warner Bros. is also introducing account linking between the game and HBO Max.

Players who connect their accounts will be able to unlock in-game rewards by watching new episodes of the season.

A new conquest

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is just the latest mobile title based on George R.R. Martin’s famous fantasy franchise, following the release of Game of Thrones: Legends, which generated $23.6 million in player spending by its first anniversary.

This new title focuses on large-scale strategy gameplay, allowing players to control multiple dragon-led armies and compete for territory across Westeros. Warner Bros. says the game will operate through seasonal ‘reigns’, which reset territorial competition while maintaining long-term progression such as dragon development.

“We’re thrilled to bring Game of Thrones: Dragonfire to mobile players with an immersive strategy experience that is very authentic to House of the Dragon,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Our Warner Bros. Boston team did an amazing job creating a game true to the Game of Thrones world for fans, inviting them to build their legacy, forge alliances, and define their own battle for Westeros.”

The launch follows a pre-registration campaign that targeted 10 million sign-ups ahead of release.