New release roundup: Monster Hunter Rise, Castlevania, Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Monster Hunter Rise

A monster-sized shadow drop for Netflix subscribers, Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise offers the series’ classic gameplay loop with plenty of giant, vicious damage sponges to slay, armour to forge and weapons to craft.

Whether it’s old favourites like Rathalos and Tigrex, or newcomers Magnamalo and Ibushi, there’s a near-endless supply of attack patterns to learn and hunts to master. With stronger equipment, hunters can stand up to even stronger foes, then craft even better gear from those monsters to tackle even stronger enemies to craft new gear and… So the cycle continues.

This particular entry started out as a Switch exclusive in 2021. In the half-decade since, it’s expanded to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and now finally mobile - provided you’re a paying subscriber to Netflix’s streaming service.

Castlevania: 40th Anniversary

There are few franchises so influential they have half a genre named after them, but Castlevania is one such title. Among the core metroidvania experiences, this game first released 40 years ago on the Famicom, setting up a Konami series that’s still running strong to this day.

To celebrate the huge anniversary, the game that started it all is now available for free on mobile until October 24th, giving everyone the opportunity to experience pixelated medieval Europe, the legend of Dracula and the adventure of Simon Belmont.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

Balance resources, satisfy the needs of the many and rule a falling kingdom to failure or prosperity. That’s the name of the game in Brave At Night’s Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall, now brought to mobile with Noodlecake.

The title sees players make crucial decisions and navigate petitioners to make this kingdom its best, meanwhile experiencing some Slavic folklore and even encountering the odd romance.

The Traitors: Interactive Game

UK-based Fusebox Games has launched a new game based on the popular TV show The Traitors, inviting groups of 23 players to compete in a virtual Traitors Castle.

Players can start out in The Traitors: Interactive Game by choosing a trait like leader, chameleon or wildcard, using that aspect of their personality to their advantage when swaying opinions. There are also costume changes to help immerse everyone as they forge bonds or trick supposed allies.

Kartboard Dash

Zatun’s arcade racer Kartboard Dash sees players race around a world with a handcrafted feel.

Like any good arcade racing game, there are plenty of power-ups to pick up and throw at opponents, sending them into a course of chaos as they hit bumpers, smack hazards and try to keep up with all the modifiers.