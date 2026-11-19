Monster Hunter Rise originally released as a Switch exclusive in 2021.

The title has since expanded to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and now mobile.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise is launching on mobile via Netflix Games on November 24th.

The triple-A title first launched on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and has expanded across PC, PlayStation and Xbox in the years since. More than half a decade on from its original release, Netflix subscribers will soon be able to play on iOS and Android.

The game features the series’ classic gameplay loop with aggressive damage sponges to slay, armour to forge from their parts and powerful weapons to craft - allowing players to take on even stronger foes. Rise also introduced a range of new monsters to the series, such as its flagship Magnamalo, the focal point of the game’s story campaign.

Magnamalo first appeared on mobile during Monster Hunter Now’s first anniversary. Other monsters from Rise have been introduced into Scopely Explore’s geolocation game since.

Later this month, they’ll become available to hunt on mobile via their debut game.

More to play and monsters to slay

Monster Hunter Rise will be freely available for Netflix subscribers, including quests that were previously available as paid or temporary downloadable content. It’s been adapted for touch controls, considering each weapon’s playstyle like the long-range bow, sturdy lance or technical switch axe.

Monster Hunter’s action doesn’t pause when accessing menus, meaning monsters can continue to attack before players have time to heal. On mobile, a recovery button will automatically select the most useful healing item for hunters to use during a fight to save them from navigating those menus on-screen.

Capcom’s IP has been increasingly expanding onto mobile, most recently with TiMi Studio Group’s Monster Hunter Outlanders this October. Outlanders was designed as a mobile exclusive, free-to-play with gacha elements and its own original monster, Ruger Aidal.