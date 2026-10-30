New release roundup: Monster Hunter Outlanders, No Man’s Sky, Titanium Court, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Monster Hunter Outlanders

The Monster Hunter franchise has launched its latest series entry exclusively for iOS and Android.

Monster Hunter Outlanders has been designed by TiMi Studio Group as a "traditional hunting experience" akin to the series’ console and PC releases. Published by Garena and leveraging Capcom’s monster IP, the action survival game features the new setting of Aesoland, its own flagship monster Ruger Aidal and a number of legacy creatures too.

Outlanders was also one of the first games seen on Apple's iPhone Duo. More on that later in the roundup.

No Man’s Sky

Shortly after celebrating its 10th anniversary, Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has finally made its way to iOS with all the planets, resources, exploration and starship customisation players have come to expect.

Newcomers can also test the intergalactic waters for free before committing to a full purchase, with 10 years of content to play through if they dare to take the plunge.

Zombie Assault: Resurgence

Zombie Assault: Resurgence is Ninja Kiwi’s new premium mobile game set in the land of New Aartis.

It takes place 100 years after the initiation of the New Dawn Protocol, with trained mercenaries responsible for maintaining law and order.

Kettle Street

A British life simulator with an appropriate number of references to tea, AssurePath Games’ Kettle Street is out now on Android.

Set in a small town called Kettleby, the game tasks players with finding work in many forms - pulling pints, delivering parcels, providing the best service at Café Rosa and more. By doing a good job, players can rise up the professional ranks, secure a stronger pay package and finally order some nice furniture for at home. Work-life balance matters, after all.

Sloth Jam

Available on Google Play, the Amazon Appstore and on browser, Sloth Jam is the creation of Canadian developer Strategic Sloth, a solo dev who started out as an illustrator on Club Penguin.

The title is currently live in early access with 64 one-minute party games. Designed as a cosy game for kids, it requires no reading and features no ads or loot boxes. Instead, young players can jump straight into the games or keep busy in between with coral reef diving, a toy rocket to the moon and more.

Cook & Merge

Supersolid’s Cook & Merge is now live in South Korea, bringing Kate’s adventures in Bakers Valley to more players in localised form.

As its name implies, the title tasks casual gamers with merging food items to create desired meals, delivering them to earn in-game currency.

Titanium Court

Combining match-3 and tower defence gameplay in one place, AP Thomson’s Titanium Court sees players consult their ever-changing map, prepare for battle and ultimately see things that won’t make sense at first.

It’s designed for fans of reading and minimalist aesthetics.

Arriving on the iPhone Duo

The newly released iPhone Duo is Apple’s latest hardware with its own distinct shape and folding capabilities. Combined with Apple’s iOS 27 reacting to how a device is angled, folded or flipped, including a partially folded state, and suddenly games have plenty of new ways to play and display.

A number of Playdigious titles have been adapted for the premium device including Planet of Lana, Evoland 2, Don't Starve Together, 9 Kings and Subnautica.

Elsewhere, Codefarmer’s Solitaire 1380 has launched an iPhone Duo update with all its 1,443 games intact.

And, we interviewed Azra Games CEO Mark Otero about dark RPG UnGodly, coming to the new hardware soon.