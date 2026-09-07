Hot Five: Monster Hunter Outlanders opens pre-registrations, Savvy Games Group CEO steps down, and Xbox Game Pass to launch cloud gaming limits

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Monster Hunter Outlanders opens pre-registrations with Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal unveiled

Pre-registrations have opened for Monster Hunter Outlanders on the App Store and Google Play.

The title will feature new Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal, revealed during Gamescom as the game’s flagship monster.

2) Xbox Game Pass to launch cloud gaming limits in November

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will see monthly limits to the amount of cloud playtime they can access.

Once subscribers use their included hours, varying by tier, they will be able to purchase further cloud playtime via the Xbox Store.

3) Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward steps down

Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward is stepping down from his position.

Ward told staff that “the right time” has come for new leadership, with Turqi Alnowaiser stepping in as interim acting CEO until a new leader is found.

4) Sony Music Japan to acquire 23.29% stake in Puzzle & Dragons developer GungHo Online Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment Japan is set to acquire a 23% stake in Puzzle & Dragons developer GungHo Online Entertainment.

Following the deal, the company will become GungHo's largest shareholder. Sony Group Corporation will also then qualify as an affiliated company.

5) Duolingo partners with Eggy Party in China

Duolingo has partnered with NetEase’s Eggy Party in China, allowing users in the country to unlock exclusive rewards in the hit party game.

This marks the first time a Duolingo collaboration campaign has been held for players in China.