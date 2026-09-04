Xbox Game Pass to launch cloud gaming limits in November

Ultimate subscribers will receive 15 hours of cloud gaming per month.

Players will be able to buy additional cloud playtime through the Xbox Store.

Cloud gaming will also become available without a Game Pass subscription.

Xbox is changing how cloud gaming is included with Game Pass from November via new monthly limits on the amount of cloud playtime subscribers receive.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive 15 hours of cloud gaming per month, while Premium subscribers will get 10 hours and Essential subscribers will receive five hours.

Eligible Game Pass subscribers can stream without monthly hour limits. Xbox claimed the change is expected to affect around 4% of Game Pass subscribers.

More cloud access

Once subscribers use their included hours, they will be able to purchase additional cloud playtime through the Xbox Store. Players will also be able to use Xbox cloud gaming without a Game Pass subscription from November.

They will be able to purchase cloud playtime hours through the Xbox Store and stream eligible games they own on supported devices.

“We’re introducing this model because the cost of providing cloud gaming grows as more people use it and play for longer," said Xbox in a post.

“Moving to monthly limits allows us to keep offering the service while continuing to invest in its reliability and performance. We understand that for some players the practical result is a higher cost."