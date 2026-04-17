Xbox Game Pass’ value debate and Doki Doki Literature Club’s policy clash | Week in Views

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Paige Cook Deputy Editor

Xbox Game Pass "too expensive for players", as per leaked memo

This week, Xbox Game Pass has been in the spotlight following a leaked internal memo from Microsoft Gaming EVO and CEO Asha Sharma.

Back in October last year, Microsoft increased prices across Xbox Game Pass, which included a significant jump for the highest tier. The move was controversial at the time and now just months later, Sharma has reportedly said that Game Pass has “become too expensive” and needs a better value equation.

Of course, it’s still very early days for Sharma in her new role, but it makes sense that she wants to assess the core pillars of the business. Over recent years, Game Pass has become central to Xbox’s overall strategy. Under former Xbox chief Phil Spencer, the service evolved significantly adding PC integration and day-one access for its releases, key factors that boosted its overall appeal.

One thing that has been a big differentiator for Xbox in recent years has been its access to a large library of games for an affordable monthly cost. There was ongoing debate about its long-term sustainability from a business perspective, but players were largely satisfied.

Those recent price increases, however, changed the outlook on Game Pass. Even small price changes can quickly alter how consumers judge a service and once users start questioning whether a service is worth it and drop out, it’s much harder to earn them back.

Another issue, along with the price hike, is the question of whether Game Pass has become too complex. It used to feel simple: either you had a Game Pass, or you didn’t.

Now, the service is split into tiers that offer different features and lock you out of others, such as access to day-one releases. Then there are additional perks, such as Fortnite Crew, which are meant to help justify the higher pricing.

But those additions aren’t universally relevant. If you don’t play Fortnite, then that value goes right out the window and simply feels like you’re now paying more for things you don’t even want to use. To me that raises a broader issue, value needs to feel personal. Gaming is very much so about individual preferences and a subscription model that doesn’t reflect that risks losing its appeal.

Game Pass sits in a difficult place, needing to balance its value to players while also being a sustainable business for Xbox, so I’m interested to see what changes are made in the future. If it is to remain competitive, it likely needs another reset with a stronger sense of value to the player.

Aaron Astle News Editor

Google removes Doki Doki Literature Club from Play Store over policy violation

The Doki Doki Literature Club craze is one I remember well. I first discovered the game during a snowy spell granting time off school in 2017, intrigued by the dark undertones to an otherwise cheery-looking game. It might have been my first exposure to the visual novel genre too.

Before long I was watching playthroughs and reaction videos online, and learning more about the different routes a player could take. Meanwhile the internet’s obsession with Monika grew and grew. I still see the odd reference to this fourth-wall-breaking, file-tampering, omniscient girl now and then.

So, it was quite the hit of nostalgia when I saw Doki Doki Literature Club had come to mobile. And, given the whole point is its exploration of mental health issues - when they go untreated, but also the positive impact the player can have on others - I’m surprised to see the game taken down over “its depiction of sensitive themes”.

Because, yes, this dark tale apparently pushes things too far for Google Play, and has been axed over alleged violations of terms of service. At least Apple owners can still check this title out for now.