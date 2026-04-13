Google removes Doki Doki Literature Club from Play Store over policy violation

The game remains available on PC, consoles and iOS.

Google has not publicly clarified the specific content that triggered the removal under its terms of service.

Developer Serenity Forge said it is working to have the game reinstated on the Play Store.

Google has removed the visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club from the Play Store over alleged violations of its terms of service related to the depiction of sensitive themes.

The game was taken down on April 8th, affecting the Android version released in December 2025. It remains available on PC, console and iOS.

“Yesterday, Google chose to remove Doki Doki Literature Club from the Google Play Store," said Doki Doki creator and publisher Serenity Forge in a post. “Their explanation is that the game's content violates their Terms of Service in its depiction of sensitive themes.

“DDLC is widely celebrated for portraying mental health in a way that meaningfully connects deeply with players around the world, helping them feel heard, understood and less alone on their journey."

They added: “We're continuing to do everything we can to find a path forward for getting DDLC reinstated on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, we're also looking into potential options for alternate methods of distribution on Android devices."

Platform policy tensions

Google’s policies restrict apps that depict or reference self-harm or suicide, though the company has not publicly provided detailed clarification on the specific grounds for the removal.

First released on PC in 2017, Doki Doki Literature Club later expanded to multiple platforms, including a mobile release on Android and iOS in December.

The free version of the game has recorded more than 30 million downloads, while the paid “Plus” edition has surpassed one million downloads.