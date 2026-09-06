Gamescom 2026 insights and Sony Music's shock Puzzle & Dragons investment | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 103rd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

Our Gamescom 2026 insights.

Sony Music's acquisition of a 23.29% stake in Puzzle & Dragons developer GungHo.

The exit of CEO Brian Ward from Savvy Games Group.

W4 Games' $18m investment, the rise of Godot and a very short history of game engines.

How Monster Hunter Outlanders is bringing the classic experience to mobile.

The newly announced animated movie Pokémon: Wild Card.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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