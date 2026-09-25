New release roundup: Simon’s Cat World, Solitaire 1380, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom

After surpassing one million pre-registrations and pre-orders, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom has released on Google Play and the App Store.

The first-person shooter has been developed and published by Nitro Games, featuring plenty of weapons, retro graphics and a futuristic space marine adventure. A free trial is available with three levels to play prior to purchase.

Simon’s Cat World

The Simon’s Cat animation IP has landed its latest mobile game in Simon’s Cat World, released on iOS by Tactile Games.

In this title, players can take on a range of sort puzzles, sudoku challenges and more, with new minigames expected to be added regularly. Cat lovers can take the game at their own pace, jumping between types of puzzles whenever they choose. For the more hardcore casual fans, there are leaderboards to climb and events to join.

Lumi Master

Creature collector Lumi Master is Bilibili’s latest RPG featuring hundreds of Lumis to catch across forests, volcanoes, deserts and more.

There are currently more than 300 creatures to find, ranging from dragons to magical deer and even a sword-wielding mammal. Outside of battles, players can kick back with the Lumis in a cosy, customisable sanctuary.

Solitaire 1380

CodeFarmer’s Solitaire 1380 has released on iOS with more than 1,400 illustrated solitaire and patience games included.

With regional variants, Hanafuda and Mahjong also found within, the title offers to help solitaire players become more familiar with the classic game’s other forms. They can play three favourites for free or make a one-time purchase to unlock the full collection.

Netflix Star Daily Trivia

Streaming giant Netflix has launched a daily trivia game leaning into the retention power of streaks.

Players are tasked with answering each question as quickly as possible, building a daily routine and broadening their knowledge across movie quotes, sports and even the origin of fruits. It can even be played on the TV.

BanG Dream! Our Notes

BanG Dream! Our Notes is a rhythm and story game from Bilibili Game that has just launched globally on iOS and Android. The title features a new story centred on five girl bands, MyGo!, Ave Mujica, Mugendai MewType, Millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock!.

The game has surpassed 2 million global pre-registrations, which unlocks rewards for players. The launch will also bring new gameplay features and events, along with a celebration music video that reinterprets the song Abracadabra.

SIRUS

Pokémon TCG Pocket maker DeNA has released an AI-based learning app designed to help Japanese students preparing for university entrance exams.

Called SIRUS, this is technically more app than game, able to grade, correct and offer feedback on users' answers as they work through assignments. It also has its own supply of maths questions for users to tackle.