Monster Hunter Outlanders unveils more monsters as 5m pre-registrations achieved

Monster Hunter Outlanders has reached five million pre-registrations in three weeks.

The mobile exclusive will feature new and returning monsters.

TiMi Studio Group’s upcoming action survival game Monster Hunter Outlanders has reached five million pre-registrations.

Set to leverage Capcom’s popular IP, this new Monster Hunter title will be published by Garena exclusively for iOS and Android while targeting a "traditional hunting experience" akin to console and PC releases.

The game was originally revealed in November 2024 and opened for pre-registrations on August 26th, 2026, coinciding with a trailer released during Gamescom. Within three weeks, 5m people have pre-registered and reached the first reward milestone.

Players can now expect to receive five Standard Contracts and 5,000 Zenny when the game launches. Further rewards like more contracts, Aqua Dew and Adventurer Raya will be unlocked if higher pre-registration targets are reached, with the top reward to be distributed if a 20m target is met.

Hunting for information

The initial milestone was achieved in time for this week's Tokyo Game Show, where another new trailer was unveiled yesterday. It showed off more footage of the Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal, a creature original to Outlanders with lore tie-ins to the new setting of Aesoland.

The monster’s introduction via Outlanders further affirms the game’s position as a traditional series entry, where prior mobile games like Scopely Explore’s Monster Hunter Now have focused on pre-established beasts more than introducing their own.

The new Outlanders trailer did show a number of legacy monsters too, from across the 22-year-old franchise. Azure Rathalos, Anjanath, Great Girros, Legiana and Nergigante were among those shown. New radiant species were also seen, as were vibrant habitats which a hunter traversed via zip lines, gliding and swimming.

A release date still hasn’t been confirmed. Outlanders was shown during Apple's iPhone Duo reveal event, however, running on the A20 Pro's seven-core GPU.

Meanwhile, Monster Hunter Now has just celebrated its third anniversary with an estimated $336.9m earned in lifetime player spending between Google Play and the App Store. The geolocation title has surpassed 20m installs after launching with 3m pre-registrations.