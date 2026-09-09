August 2026 mobile game charts: Fate/Grand Order’s big anniversary, Valorant Mobile's rise and Brawl Stars’ worst month of the year

Fate/Grand Order's revenue more than doubled month-over-month.

Tencent's portfolio grew in revenue and installs, up 9% and 33% respectively.

Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for August 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 on October 20th to 21st.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

TOP GROSSING MOBILE GAMES

The big story: Fate/Grand Order’s anniversary comeback

Aniplex’s long-running gacha Fate/Grand Order has seen player spending spike to its highest monthly sum of the year. The game made $57.7 million this August with an anniversary celebration in Japan, more than doubling July’s $22.5m.

In fact, this was the anime-style RPG’s best month since last August. The game makes 89% of its earnings from Japan, meaning the month is a major one each year - more than the North American anniversary in early July.

On a daily spending basis, earnings reached their highest in more than five years this August. Fate/Grand Order generated $4.6m on the 15th, surpassing any daily record from the past five anniversaries but not quite matching the game’s lifetime high of $5.6m on January 1st, 2021.

Of the $57.7m made last month, $54m was generated in Japan, equal to 94% of the global total. Events, quests and special item bartering were available to celebrate 11 years.

Other notable stories:

Valorant Mobile had its best month yet in China, with the country spending sufficiently to push the game to 20th in the global rankings. Players spent $53.7m in-game, up 68% M/M and 375% Y/Y. It was also the game's first month above $50m in player spending.

Tencent’s Golden Spatula is back on the rise in China with its best month since February. With $37.1m in earnings, the game grew by 125% month-over-month and shot up 39 positions in the monthly revenue rankings, landing in 26th.

Pokémon Go fell out of the top 10, freeing up a spot for Konami’s eFootball, though both games actually declined. Both titles saw resurgent success earlier in the summer for different reasons - Go celebrating its 10th anniversary and eFootball leveraging the World Cup season.

Both games saw spending remain higher than it had been in June, but they couldn’t keep the momentum from July. Pokémon Go made $71.7m in August, down 49% M/M, sliding from fifth to 14th in the rankings.

Meanwhile, eFootball made $83m in August, down 15% but sliding into the top 10 best performers of the month with a new slot opened up.

Also in the world of Pokémon, TCG Pocket showed a stronger trajectory in August despite remaining behind its location-based big brother. DeNA’s card game made $41.9m last month, up two months in a row from a record low in June. August’s rise marked a 49% increase over July, rising from 35th to 23rd in the charts, with spending spikes around the release of the Ruler of the Skies and Team Rocket’s Ambition card sets.

Brawl Stars had its worst month of the year with its third consecutive month of decline. The game picked up $24.5m in August, coming up short of its prior 2026 low of $30.8m in January.

NetEase’s Eggy Party was also on the decline, down 23 places in the charts and falling out of the top 50, landing in 53rd place overall. It made just $19.6m last month, a 38% fall from $31.6m in July. Of course, that doesn’t account for any earnings from alternative Android stores prevalent in China.

July was also the game’s best month in more than two years, meaning August’s decline was still far from a low point for the party title.

The top grossing mobile games for August 2026

Honor of Kings spent another month at the top of the charts, raking in another $218.1m in mobile player spending between the major stores. Tencent’s strategy giant has been the highest grosser for eight months in a row now, holding first place since January.

Microfun’s Gossip Harbor saw improvement with a silver medal achieved, after reaching bronze in July. Monthly player spending increased by almost 13% in August, totalling $160.5m.

PUBG Mobile and Royal Match also rose in the rankings, overtaking Roblox more through their own merits than because of the popular platform’s decline. While Roblox spending did fall, it was only by 1% month-over-month, still making $143.7m. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile spending grew by 11% to $157m and Royal Match grew by 10% to $155.4m.

Scopely’s Monopoly Go, King’s Candy Crush Saga and Century Games’ Whiteout Survival and Kingshot all remained in the top 10 from July into August.

Collectively, mobile games generated $6.8 billion during the month. The figure was down 6% year-over-year but up 1% compared to July, which also saw an increase over June.

MOST DOWNLOADED MOBILE GAMES

The big stories: Rolling out Gangstar Mirage City: Online

After Level Infinite released Gangstar Mirage City: Online in the Philippines this spring, its rollout expanded across much of the world on August 20th. Now, it’s available in the EEU, LATAM, MENA, SA and SEA.

While not quite global yet - missing out on markets like the US and Japan - this expansion still helped propel the title into the top 10 most downloaded games worldwide by the end of the month.

In fact, it’s landed immediately in seventh place with 12.2m installs in August, ahead of many old bastions and fresh successes alike. Even with less than half the month to work with, Gangstar Mirage City: Online came out ahead of the likes of PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush, eFootball and even Learnings’ recent hit Meowdoku.

Originally released under the name Codename Crime: Vice Open World, the game takes place in a city full of bad behaviour. Players can fight on the streets, execute bank heists, drive anything they can get their hands on and take on co-op operations with their crew.

Gangstar Mirage City: Online’s availability has expanded in the buildup to Rockstar’s long-awaited GTA VI on consoles. It appears more popular with Android owners thus far, with 11.2m downloads on Google Play versus just 1m installs on iOS in August.

Lining up with that success on Android, India accounted for the largest share of installs in that time. The country contributed 3.2m to the total downloads number last month. Indonesia was the only other market to surpass six figures, with 1.2m downloads of the title.

The big stories: Millions relaxing in Mystery Dumpling: Unbox ASMR

A hypercasual ASMR game from Brocker Bus Studio soared into the downloads charts this August with 9m downloads out of the gate. In 17th place, Mystery Dumpling: Unbox ASMR got off to a noteworthy start with dumplings to squeeze, wrappers to peel and collections to complete. Indonesia led downloads with a 13% share, followed by Mexico at 9%

The game's first month was even more sizeable when considering it’s only launched on Android. Looking exclusively at Google Play rankings, it came in eighth place among all games this August. Of course, without an App Store release, it landed slightly lower overall.

Other notable stories:

Türkiye’s Grand Games saw another record month for Block Out in August with an ongoing downloads climb since March. After reaching 8.1m new users in July, monthly installs grew by another 28% to 10.4m in August, entering eight-figure territory for the first time. It’s helped push the title beyond 30m lifetime installs.

Another Türkiye-based title, Flow Games’ Smash Fest, picked up another 6m downloads in August. It was quite the fall from its record 10.2m installs in July, but still made August its second-best month yet - noteworthy considering its disappearance from Google Play and imitators popping up on the store. The title fell out the top 50 overall but still ended up one ranking ahead of Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Fortnite itself picked up just shy of 6m new downloads in August, rising 35 positions in the charts compared to July. The title relaunched globally in May with its most downloads since 2018, but momentum started to wane as soon as June. It ended up in 55th place in August, not exactly topping the charts but at least putting an end to its monthly decline.

Among August’s top 50 mobile games by downloads, TSACom’s Mini Soccer: Football Cup 2026 saw the greatest rise over July with movement from 128th to 48th place. The sports title achieved its daily downloads record on August 1st at 459,000, setting it up for a good month with 6.2m new installs overall. It marked a 62% rise over July.

Cypher Games’ Royal Smash saw the second-biggest increase up the charts, moving from 82nd to 41st. This physics-based puzzlers found 6.6m new players in August, up 36% M/M with this third month on stores proving its best to date by far.

Most downloaded mobile games for August 2026

Roblox remained on top this August, having acquired 21.8m new installs. It held first place despite a 5% decline in monthly downloads. After all, second-place title Garena Free Fire Max also saw a 5% decline, down to 21.7m installs.

Meanwhile, Sybo’s Subway Surfers got moving last month, with a 22% downloads surge sliding it third place. The endless runner picked up 15.3m new installs.

Hungry Studio’s Block Blast came in fourth place with 15.1m downloads, maintaining its July ranking, while Miniclip’s Arrow Puzzle fell into fifth with 13.1m. Precisely 10 mobile games surpassed 10m downloads during the month.

Across all mobile games, installs totalled 4.2bn, down 7% both Y/Y and M/M.

TOP PERFORMING MOBILE GAMES PUBLISHERS

Top grossing mobile publishers for August 2026

Still on top last month, Tencent generated another $755.9m in gross player spending at a 9% M/M increase. It marked the Chinese giant’s best performance in half a year, slightly shy of February’s $811.6m.

Meanwhile, Century Games held onto second place with $320.3m in portfolio earnings this August, rising just 3% M/M. Having two games in the top 10 helped grant its sizeable lead over third-place Dream Games, Türkiye’s most lucrative publisher with $210.9m made in player spending last month.

Dream Games moved up one position over July, as did Microfun, which had its best month of the year at $199.2m. They both overtook Playrix, which fell to fifth place with $190m in earnings, despite a decline of just 3% M/M.

It’s worth highlighting that Scopely ranked seventh and Scopely Explore 16th. Combining their revenues - the latter in charge of Pokémon Go - the pair made $243.5m, which would land the overall organisation in third place for August. This was also the case in July.

Overall, 12 publishers made over $100m during the month.

Top mobile publishers by downloads for August 2026

Miniclip, Azur Games and Voodoo all remained the top three publishers for downloads in August, unmoving in the rankings throughout 2026. Miniclip led with 93m new installs, down from 107.5m in July, while the other leaders saw smaller falls.

Azur Games’ new downloads declined from 74.7m to 72.6m between July and August, while Voodoo’s fell from 69.7m to 67.1m.

This was still a large lead over Outfit7’s 52.6m installs this August, moving up into fourth place as Learnings fell from the top five. In August, it was China’s BabyBus that ranked fifth with 51.9m downloads, seeing a growth rate of 1% M/M.

Tencent saw stronger growth in downloads, up 33% M/M to 40.2m, which helped propel the company from 13th place to eighth.

Overall, the top publishers for revenue saw growth but the best by downloads shrank. It was a trend reflected in the games themselves, with revenue back on the rise but installs still falling this August.