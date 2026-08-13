July 2026 mobile game charts: Pokémon Go on the move, HoYoverse’s comeback, and record results for Gossip Harbor

Pokémon Go's 10th anniversary helped trigger its best month in years, rocketing to fifth place in the rankings.

Türkiye's Smash Fest achieved more than 10 million installs in July, rising 343% month-over-month.

Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for July 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics 2026 on October 20th to 21st.

Note that these estimates are based on gross revenue from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

TOP GROSSING MOBILE GAMES

The big story: Pokémon Go gets moving

Of all the success stories in the world of mobile games, few can ultimately compare with the legacy of Pokémon Go. A genre pioneer with 10 years of history, billions of dollars to its name and a long-held status as Pokémon’s top-grossing mobile title, Go is far from an underdog.

Yet, it’s been quite some time since Pokémon Go has landed in the highest echelons of Google Play and App Store revenue charts.

That changed in July. In a month when the geolocation giant celebrated its 10th anniversary and hosted the first free Go Fest, called Go Fest 2026: Global, player spending skyrocketed to heights unseen since the pandemic. Picking up $141.5 million, a 229% rise from June, this latest sum was Go’s highest in more than four years.

In the process, Go shot back up the charts from 19th place to fifth, a rise of 14 positions in a single month, surpassing the likes of Monopoly Go, Last War: Survival and even Royal Match in the process.

It’s the game’s first time in the top five in well over a year. In fact, the last time Pokémon Go made the top 10 was almost a full year ago, in August 2025, earning 10th place with $101m that month.

July 2026’s surge appears multifaceted, with 10th anniversary celebrations at the start of the month, the broader brand’s year-long 30th anniversary celebrations, the summer weather bringing lapsed players back and Gen Z’s nostalgia wave for anything 2016.

Additionally, the first free Go Fest was held on July 11th and 12th, coinciding with Go’s most lucrative single day since 2021. While this annual event is typically for paid ticketholders only, to celebrate 10 years Scopely made this edition available to all players.

Despite missing out on revenue from ticket sales, Go evidently thrived from a larger audience being tempted to buy bundles, storage, Poké Balls and Raid Passes for the "most diverse variety of Pokémon species ever observed in the wild", better odds at elusive Shiny Pokémon and a wide range of Legendaries.

Other notable stories:

PUBG Mobile rose by six positions this July, shifting from 10th to fourth and thereby staying ahead of Pokémon Go. The margin of victory was slim as Krafton’s hit won out by merely $4,000. The title made $141.5m in total, a rise of 59% compared to June.

NetEase’s Eggy Party was back on form last month, achieving its highest earnings since February 2024. After player spending scrambled earlier in the year, the party royale returned to growth in June and further rose by 112% in July, making $31.6m. In the process, it’s launched back into the top 30 highest earners.

Goddess of Victory ranked 25th with $37m in revenue, re-entering the top 50 and more than doubling June earnings.

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero had an even bigger boost in the charts. The urban RPG celebrated its second anniversary in July and made $30.8m for the month, its best performance in over a year. This landed it in 31st place, a vast improvement over 87th in June.

CyberAgent’s new release Hololive Dreams rocked the boat, launching on July 23rd and propelling ahead of many old mobile mainstays. The idol training game made $26m in just over a week, surpassing the full-month earnings of big names like Supercell’s Hay Day, Loom Games’ Pixel Flow and Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby did see a rise of its own, re-entering the top 50 with $23.7m in player spending. The horse girl racer ran from 62nd to 43rd in a single month.

The top grossing mobile games for July 2026

Tencent’s Honor of Kings stayed on top this July with $225.1m earned between Google Play and the App Store, maintaining its unquestioned position at the top of the revenue charts this year.

After going unchallenged during H1, close competition came in early July when Pokémon Go began to surge - but the geolocation giant couldn’t keep up the momentum.

Roblox ended up stronger than Go across the full month, ranking second with $146.1m. While rising three positions in the charts, this was still just 65% of Honor of Kings’ earnings.

Microfun’s Gossip Harbor came third with $142.5m in earnings, up 8% over June and up one spot in the charts. It helped push Royal Match from the top three - in fact Dream Games’ flagship fell into sixth, making $141.1m.

Whiteout Survival fell from seventh to second place with $140.9m. Evidently, there was fierce competition with very close results towards the top of July’s charts, as the revenue gap between third place and seventh was just $1.6m.

Monopoly Go, Candy Crush Saga and Kingshot filled out the remainder of the top 10.

On the whole, mobile games collectively generated $6.8bn in July, down 4% year-over-year but up 9% compared to June 2026.

MOST DOWNLOADED MOBILE GAMES

The big stories: Türkiye on the rise

Physics-based cannon shooter Smash Fest has fired up the downloads charts this July, rising by 248 positions to 16th place. This release from Türkiye’s Flow Games was a quiet one last December, but it started building momentum in May and has been on a roll ever since.

From almost 20,000 downloads in May, that number snowballed in June to more than 2m, then progressed into a summer avalanche in July. Smash Fest generated 10.2m downloads last month at a rise of 343% M/M, blasting forward much like its gameplay.

Revenue has also boosted with so many new players, up from $692,000 in June to $3.4m in July.

Also from Türkiye, Grand Games had a good month this July with two titles making the top 30 for installs. Magic Sort and Block Out both made the top 30 with 9m downloads and 8m respectively.

Both were up M/M, with Magic Sort rising 7% and Block Out up 52%. The latter actually recorded its best month ever for installs, July marking its fifth consecutive month of growth.

The big stories: World Cup consequences

After multiple mobile football games saw growth in June, the continuation of the World Cup this July meant even more installs for some. Soccer Superstar from Real Freestyle Soccer, for example, had its best month since 2022 with 14.2m fresh installs, up 45% M/M in its fourth consecutive month of growth.

Mobile Soccer’s Football League 2026 was close behind with 12.4m downloads this July, up 32% with a new monthly downloads record after almost four years on app stores.

EA Sports FC Soccer Mobile 26 also had its best month since 2022, reaching 11.4m new players and narrowly entering the top 10 most-downloaded games chart. Konami’s eFootball was next among football titles with 11.2m downloads, growing 27% M/M.

While slightly lower in the rankings, First Touch’s Dream League Soccer rose by 31 positions compared to June, generating 7.7m new installs. This was its best month since February 2020, landing it in 33rd place among all mobile games in July.

Other notable stories:

Gossip Harbor downloads rocketed to a new monthly record in July. After a high of 8.7m in February, monthly installs slowly declined back down to 5.7m in June. Then, another boost brought 9.7m fresh players in July, up by 69% M/M.

Learnings’ Meowduku was among June’s biggest winners with growth of over 1,000% M/M. Its growth continued in July, though by a much more modest 3%, achieving 10.5m downloads.

Goodroid’s Bus Traffic Fever had its best month yet in July with 9.7m installs, entering the top 20.

Topzest Games’ Top Tycoon: Coin Theme Empire saw a meteoric rise, from the 175th most-installed game of June to 39th in July. This third consecutive month of growth was its best ever, achieving 7.3m downloads at an increase of 149% M/M.

Most downloaded mobile games for July 2026

Roblox rose from fourth to first place this July, meaning it increased its position in both installs and revenue charts. At 22.9m installs, it was followed closely by Garena Free Fire Max’s 22.8m total for the month.

In third place was Miniclip’s Arrow Puzzle with 19.3m installs, its best month yet after setting a previous record in June.

HungryStudio’s Block Blast and Real Freestyle Soccer’s Soccer Superstar filled out the top five.

Across the mobile games industry, 4.5bn new downloads took place. This means that on average, for every install, players spent $1.52. July downloads were down 2% Y/Y but up 4% M/M.

TOP PERFORMING MOBILE GAMES PUBLISHERS

Top grossing mobile publishers for July 2026

Tencent remained on top as the highest-grossing publisher of July, generating $691.8m across its portfolio of mobile games. This marked a 29% rise over June.

Century Games stayed in second despite a small decline, with its portfolio revenue falling 3% to $311.9m. Notably, even this second-place giant couldn’t match half of the revenue achieved by Tencent.

Meanwhile, Playrix disrupted the revenue rankings with a rise to third place, earning $195.2m at an increase of 3%. This knocked Dream Games into fourth with revenue of $193.8m.

Microfun held onto fifth place with $181.6m, growing by 6%.

It’s also worth noting that Scopely made $152.2m and the newly rebranded Scopely Explore, responsible for Pokémon Go, made $152.6m. Combined under one umbrella, their earnings therefore totalled $304.8m, which would land the publisher above Playrix in third place, just shy of Century Games. Add in Loom Games though - and Scopely would rank as the world's second top grossing publisher.

HoYoverse also saw sizeable growth in July. As Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero all rose in revenue rankings, so too did the studio behind them. HoYoverse shifted from the 16th biggest publisher to 13th, making $125.4m in revenue at an increase of 67% M/M.

Top mobile publishers by downloads for July 2026

Miniclip remained July’s biggest publisher on the basis of downloads, achieving 107.5m new installs. This was a marginal decline from the 112.6m installs achieved in June but kept the publisher safely on top.

Azur Games ranked second with 74.7m downloads, slowly closing the gap with its growth rate of 8%.

French publisher Voodoo came third with 69.7m downloads, also growing marginally. Learnings and Outfit7 held onto their positions from June, both achieving more than 50m downloads and making up the remainder of the top five.

July 2026 saw declines in player spending and in downloads compared to one year prior, but at least marked improvements in both metrics compared to June. The top games entering H2 are also looking quite different to the beginning of H1, less dominated by strategy with more of a range of genres on top.