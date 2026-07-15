Pokémon Go revenue skyrockets towards a record high during Go Fest 2026: Global

Pokémon Go earned $15.1 million on July 11th, 2026.

A higher daily sum has only been recorded once, at $17.4 million on July 18th, 2026.

This record high came before the launch of a web shop.

Pokémon Go is currently the second most-lucrative mobile game of July 2026.

Pokémon Go has recorded its highest daily player spending between Google Play and the App Store in half a decade, with a new post-pandemic peak of $15.1 million.

According to AppMagic estimates, the geolocation giant recorded this sum on July 11th, five days after its 10th anniversary. The date coincided with the first free Go Fest ever, titled Go Fest 2026: Global, typically one of the game’s biggest paid events each year.

It’s helped boost Pokémon Go up 17 positions in the monthly revenue rankings, reaching second place among the top-grossing mobile games this July. The title has made an estimated $96.1m between the major stores over the first two weeks of the month.

It puts Go in close competition with Tencent’s Honor of Kings, which has remained untouched at the top of mobile revenue rankings for six consecutive months. This title has made $99.2m over the past two weeks.

It’s also worth noting that Pokémon Go generates additional revenue from alternative app stores and its web shop, which encourages players to move away from in-game purchases with better offers.

Putting this in perspective, AppMagic suggests that Go made $745.1m between the two major app stores last year, while Scopely recently confirmed Pokémon Go’s total 2025 revenue surpassed $1 billion.

A potential record

Go Fest 2026: Global spanned July 11th and 12th as a celebratory event made freely available to all players - visibly triggering a revenue spike despite not needing to sell tickets.

Player spending already began to climb in the buildup to the event, with The Road of Legends bringing a vast range of Legendary raids for an hour per day between July 6th and 10th.

Just before, on July 5th, Go made $3.9m between Google Play and the App Store. Daily earnings immediately boosted by 129% to almost $9m on July 6th.

From there, daily spend steadily climbed to $10.1m by July 10th, followed by another 50% boost when Go Fest 2026: Global kicked off.

Two weeks of player spending between Google Play and the App Store.

Ultimately, with an array of causes to spend, the weekend event generated $28.8m all while being technically free to access. Saturday’s $15.1m spending peak was Go’s second-highest ever for a single day.

It’s only surpassed by July 18th, 2021, when earnings totalled $17.4m, 15% more than 2026’s new peak.

However, that high did come prior to the launch of Pokémon Go’s web shop, which didn’t roll out until 2023. It’s possible, therefore, that when including the unknown sum from web shop users, Go may have actually just had its most lucrative single day in history.

Spend to catch ‘em all

For the duration of Go Fest 2026: Global, players were able to find the "most diverse variety of Pokémon species ever observed in the wild" and hunt for elusive Shiny Pokémon with boosted odds. For many, this may have given cause to use more Poké Balls and expand their storage, exchanging in-game coins that can be bought for real money.

A range of bundles were also available for a limited time, and the vast number of Legendary raids available before and during the event may have further driven spending on Raid Passes.

Free-to-play fans can typically collect just one Raid Pass per day, but this was boosted to nine during the event. Even so, with more than 60 different Legendary Pokémon available during Go Fest 2026: Global, including the debut of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y, there remained significant incentive to spend.

Pokémon Go ambassador Jupiter Hadley shared her experience with us about the popularity of raids and the increase in players during summer months.