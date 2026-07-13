Pokémon Go marks 10 years with 800m players and a trillion Pokémon caught

Pokémon Go has surpassed 800m players and one trillion Pokémon caught since launch.

The mobile game generated more than $1bn in revenue during 2025.

Pokémon Go Fest 2026: Global was free for all players this year, celebrating the occasion.

Pokémon Go has celebrated its 10th anniversary with more than 800 million players in its lifetime.

Since the mobile game launched on July 6th, 2016, Pokémon Go has remained a top 10 mobile game every year since launch and surpassed one trillion Pokémon caught.

Furthermore, players have walked more than 100 billion kilometres playing Go, equivalent to 334 round trips between Earth and the sun.

The game officially generated more than $1bn in revenue during 2025 while reaching players across more than 150 countries and regions.

Global celebration

Go celebrated its major anniversary by transforming New York's Times Square into an immersive scene harkening back to the original 2015 reveal trailer.

Scopely said the surprise event featured one of the largest in-person raid battles in Pokémon Go history, with more than 1,000 players teaming up to defeat Mega Mewtwo Y. Go's initial reveal trailer concluded with players joining together to battle the Legendary.

The celebration also included a live performance from dance music duo Loud Luxury.

Anniversary festivities then continued with Pokémon Go Fest 2026: Global on July 11th and 12th, a free installation in the typically paid-for worldwide event.

Players who opened Go during this time received exclusive Special Research leading to an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora, alongside increased Shiny Pokémon encounter rates and additional event bonuses without requiring a paid ticket.

The celebrations also included more than two dozen community events across Asia, Europe, Oceania and North America, offering giveaways, community activities and in-game rewards.

The global event followed regional Go Fest events in Tokyo, Chicago and Copenhagen, which Scopely claimed broke attendance records.

“As Pokémon Go celebrates its 10th anniversary, what continues to inspire us is how the community has grown with the game," said Scopely president of games Ed Wu.

“What started as an invitation to explore the world around you has become something that brings players together across cities, countries, and cultures, from neighbourhood meetups to celebrations that draw hundreds of thousands of people together.

“As we look ahead, our commitment remains unchanged: to keep evolving the game in ways that turn everyday places into opportunities for discovery and connection. We’re grateful to every player who has brought Pokémon Go to life in their community, and we’re excited to keep building its future together.”

PocketGamer.biz interviewed Pokémon Go ambassador Jupiter Hadley to commemorate 10 years. We also spoke with Scopely VP of game development Kim Adams at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco, discussing the making of a phenomenon built to last.