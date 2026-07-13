Hot Five: 10 years of Pokémon Go, Bold Games raises $6m, and Xbox to cut 3,200 jobs

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Love and Deepspace 'bring back Valko' petition surpasses 229k signatures

More than 200,000 global Love and Deepspace fans have signed a petition hoping to have new love interest Valko implemented into the game.

Infold Games originally planned to implement the character on July 9th, but cancelled plans as a result of backlash from Chinese players.

2) Exclusive: Türkiye studio Bold Games raises $6m

Istanbul-based Bold Games secured $6 million in investment, intended to grow its team and scale the studio’s debut puzzle game Market Match.

3) Pokémon Go studio Niantic rebrands to Scopely Explore

Scopely-owned Niantic has rebranded to Scopely Explore a year after its $3.5 billion acquisition.

The developer had continued to use the Niantic name until now, but the rebrand is said to reflect the mission that has guided the team since its formation.

4) Xbox to cut 3,200 jobs and divest five studios

Xbox announced plans to lay off 3,200 staff and divest five studios as it makes sweeping cuts to its games business.

Around 1,600 staff were made redundant across the company last week, with further cuts expected to take place over the coming year.

5) Pokémon Go celebrates 10th anniversary with over $9bn in revenue

Pokémon Go celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 6th, having generated more than $9 billion in gross player spending over the decade.

Spending has been almost equal between Google Play and App Store users over that time, with Apple owners accounting for 51% of earnings between the major stores.