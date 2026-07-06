Pokémon Go studio Niantic rebrands to Scopely Explore

Scopely-owned Niantic rebrands to Scopely Explore a year after its $3.5 billion acquisition.

Scopely Explore is not a separate company or subsidiary.

Niantic Spatial remains a separate business following its spin-off last year as part of the deal.

Scopely has renamed the Niantic games team it acquired for $3.5 billion to Scopely Explore.

The publisher swooped for the studio, as well as Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now, Campfire and Wayfarer, in a major deal last year.

The developer had continued using the Niantic name during the transition. Following the acquisition, a spin-off company was also created with remaining staff to former Niantic Spatial, focusing on its own tech platform as well as operating Ingress Prime and Peridot.

Following the rebrand, Scopely will no longer use the Niantic name.

"Exploration sits at the heart"

In an announcement, Scopely said the new Scopely Explore name reflects the mission that has guided the team since its formation. The company added that Scopely Explore is not a separate company or subsidiary.

“Exploration sits at the heart of these games and experiences, and the communities they serve,” read a statement. “Whether encouraging players to discover new places, connect with others, or experience the world in new ways, this team has always been united by a belief that there is more to explore.

“Scopely Explore will continue building experiences that inspire people to get outside, connect with one another, and explore the world together for many years to come as part of Scopely.

“Over the coming weeks, you will see the Niantic name begin to evolve across platforms to Scopely Explore.”

We recently reported that Pikmin Bloom has seen rapid growth in the first half of 2026, with player spending rocketing to more than $35m so far this year, according to AppMagic estimates.