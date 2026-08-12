Pokémon Go revenue rockets to a four-year high of $141.5m during anniversary month

Pokémon Go celebrated its 10th anniversary this July, making $141.5 million between Google Play and the App Store.

It was Go's best month on these stores since June 2022, when $143.7 million was made.

Scopely Explore's Pokémon Go celebrated its 10th anniversary this July in what became its most lucrative month in at least four years.

According to AppMagic estimates, the geolocation giant generated $141.5 million during July 2026, up 229% month-over-month between Google Play and the App Store. The surge coincided with the anniversary and Go Fest 2026: Global.

For the first time this year, Pokémon Go landed among the top 10 most-lucrative mobile games of the month, at least between the major stores. In fact, it ranked fifth.

The sum was Go’s highest since June 2022, when $143.7m in player spending landed it in third place in global storefront rankings.

Veteran moneymaker

Between the major stores, Pokémon Go made the largest share of its July earnings from the US. In the region, players spent $50.1m last month or 35% of the global sum.

Meanwhile, players in Japan contributed $38.9m, equivalent to 27%. South Korea represented the third-largest share at $7.1m or 5%.

Notably, the US and Japan have long held their positions as Go’s biggest and second-biggest markets for spending, but it’s Germany that ranks third over the game’s lifetime. South Korea ranks eighth, meaning the country’s spending during the anniversary month far exceeded its average position in the rankings.

Overall, Apple owners spent the most with $90.4m of Go’s $141.5m coming from the App Store, making up 64%. The remaining $51.1m came from Google Play.

Pokémon Go typically performs at its best in summer months. Its first spending peak was during its July launch in 2016, while later peaks have occurred in September 2020, July 2021 and June 2022.

Pokémon Go ambassador Jupiter Hadley told PocketGamer.biz that she often sees casual players picking up the game during the summer in the UK: "Now that it's nicer out, you get more families coming out, the casual players who haven't played since last summer, people who are new to the game and are looking for something to do to fill up their summertime, that sort of thing."

Where Go Fest is typically a paid-only event, this latest iteration was made freely available to all players in celebration of 10 years and helped trigger a spending surge to beyond $5m in a single day on July 11th.

While missing out on revenue from ticket sales, it appears the increased volume of players with access to the event ended up paying more to make the most of Legendary Raids and the widest range of Pokémon ever present in Go at the same time. The day turned out to be among Go’s most lucrative ever.

Spending spike

In making $141.5m last month, Pokémon Go’s player spending has reached its highest sum since June 2022, narrowly surpassed by that month’s $143.7m. It’s worth noting that this was before Pokémon Go established its own web shop, launched in May 2023. This means it’s likely some player spending has been funnelled outside of the major storefronts since.

On this basis, July 2026 was potentially Pokémon Go’s most lucrative month in well over four years. Before the 2022 high, its previous peak of $182.7m was achieved between the major stores in July 2021, the best month in the history of Pokémon Go, according to estimates.

This was accomplished during the global pandemic when gameplay changes were in force to accommodate lockdown-based play. A widened spawn radius made it easier to catch Pokémon from home, but obtaining free Poké Balls became harder without going outside.

Considering some studios are reporting 30% of revenues coming from D2C today, and estimates suggest Monopoly Go may be among those seeing more than 30% of earnings shifted to direct-to-consumer, it’s possible fellow Scopely-owned title Pokémon Go has observed a similar move.

On the anniversary, Scopely officially confirmed that Pokémon Go has reached 800m players during its lifetime, with 100 billion kilometres walked and one trillion Pokémon caught.