New release roundup: NBA 2K Arcade Edition, Astro Burn, The Farmer Was Replaced, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

The Farmer Was Replaced

Expanding onto mobile with DLC included, The Farmer Was Replaced is now available on iOS and Android with all the tilling and harvesting anyone could ask for.

Notably, developer Timon Herzog has made this title less about manual work and more about programming, aiming to teach players actual coding skills to make automated farming as efficient as possible. There are multiple drones to be run in parallel while a simulation mode allows for repeatable testing.

NBA 2K Arcade Edition

Apple Arcade’s library continues to grow with NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition, joining the ranks among fellow sports games like Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition and Retro Bowl College+.

Now, players can take to the basketball court virtually and compete in modes like Quick Play and Blacktop. Developer Visual Concepts has included all 15 WNBA teams and 180 active WNBA players.

Astro Burn

Following its Google Play release, Pixel Doors and Beyond The Pixels’ Astro Burn has made its way to the App Store with all nine levels along for the ride.

Now, more players can experience the arcade-like laser flurries, cartoon cats and some gigantic bosses for themselves, or take it easy with ASMR Mode if the swarms of weaponry grow too overwhelming.

Ok Bulmaca Orbit

Ok Bulmaca Orbit is Orbit Lab Games’ third mobile release in two months, this time offering players more than 5,000 levels to complete during an in-game world tour of 23 cities.

The game has released on Google Play, tasking Android owners with tapping arrows to clear a crowded board. A new ‘very hard’ puzzle has been promised daily.

Nudge

Daily word puzzle game Nudge sees players swap the order of letters to solve clues and create words. The right letters are all present but scrambled.

Each day, Lazy Lion Studios is presenting iOS players with 25 letters and five clues for free, able to be solved without a timer and with optional hints. For a one-time fee, players can also access the archive, practice boards and unlimited hints too.

Absolum

Absolum is a roguelite beat 'em up game developed by Guard Crush Games and Supamonks and originally published by Dotemu. The game has now made the move to iOS and Android, with the mobile version ported and published by Playdigious.

Set in the fantasy world of Talamh, players take on the role of rebels fighting to overthrow Sun King Azara and reclaim magic. The title combines arcade-style combat with toughlite mechanics, giving players the opportunity to try new strategies and abilities across various runs of the game.

The mobile version also includes redesigned touch controls, controller support, two-player online co-op, and cross-progression with PC.

Rogun Army

Rogun Army has been developed by 17-year-old indie game developer ForbiddenBoX, out now on Google Play.

The game allows up to 16 gamers to gather in virtual shooter, with various maps and weapon types ranging from machine guns to flamethrowers.