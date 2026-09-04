New release roundup: Shoe it All!, Bloodless, Block Blast+, White House Arcade and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Shoe it All!

Physics-based Shoe it All! is a punk rock puzzler packed with more than 65 handcrafted levels. Players can jump in on PC, console and mobile with a try-before-you-buy option exclusive to the latter.

Playing as angsty teenager Lace, this is a game all about slinging shoes through levels with strategy and precision, mastering trick shots and unleashing chain reactions.

Developer Amberbit Games also added a speedrun mode and hidden bonus levels for those most determined puzzle fiends.

Art of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+

Award-winning conservation-themed game Art of Fauna now has an Apple Arcade edition called Art of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+.

Developed by Klemens Strasser, the picture-based puzzle game allows animal lovers to slide tiles and reorganise spliced artwork, returning it to the correct arrangement and learning more about the natural world in the process.

After all, each picture comes with a description of the animal depicted, with fonts designed to support dyslexic players too.

Bloodless

Point N’ Sheep’s premium action-adventure game Bloodless sees players take on a retro 2D journey with a quest for revenge.

The catch is, they’ll play as a vengeance-seeking samurai who refuses to kill. Stopping the wicked shogun army will require a smidge of restraint and a good helping of ki skills, wearing down enemy warriors until they’re finally disarmed.

Block Blast+

Hungry Studios’ Block Blast has also arrived on Apple Arcade this week in the form of Block Blast+.

The hit chart-topper tasks players with slotting blocks on a grid to clear columns and rows, now without ad breaks.

Shikacat: Logic Puzzle Game

Shikacat: Logic Puzzle Game has soft launched in Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea.

Available in these regions on the App Store, the game is Tripledot’s latest logic puzzler with plenty of shikaku-style boards and colourful cat blocks. Naturally, those cats need sorting into the right spaces.

Paws Out

Rollic has also released a cat-themed title this week, with puzzle game Paws Out challenging players to navigate slinky cats to their correctly coloured gate.

Clearing the board will become increasingly complex as levels progress, with a timer testing the limits of a player’s quick thinking. At least the cute cats add a certain sense of calm.

Nitelore

Anti-gravity racing game Nitelore is out on iOS with an Android release following soon. Players should prepare to move fast, with solo dev Crabware harkening back to the 90s and emphasising ultra-quick movement through neon cities, raging seas and even off-planet.

Racing ranges from Grand Prixes to time attacks, with a variety of vehicles available to customise and upgrade.

White House Arcade

Over on the official White House website, the Trump administration has launched five arcade games based on its political agenda. They include Flappy Bill, Build The Wall, Rio Run, Supply Line and Trump Savings Tycoon. Another game is listed as coming soon.