New release roundup: Unhinged, CookieRun: Classic, Creatures of the Deep+, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

CookieRun: Classic

Going back to basics, Devsisters’ CookieRun: Classic brings the baked goods with endless runner gameplay and all its ideal ingredients.

Side-scrolling, screen-swiping and obstacle-dodging are all present and accounted for, showcasing the origins of the CookieRun series as well as cookies inspired by Korean culture and cuisine. There are even treasures to collect and enhance, too.

Unhinged

Immersing players across their TVs and mobile devices, Netflix’s Unhinged gives subscribers a horror experience in a powerless apartment building.

Players take control of protagonist Ava, using their phone as a controller that actually vibrates and plays audio as in-game phone calls and texts come through.

Developer Night School Studio has crafted this experience into a condensed ride, only asking subscribers for "the same amount of time you’d need to watch an episode of your favourite show".

Star Sailors

Anime-style collection RPG Star Sailors comes sailing in from Com2uS, packed with high-quality artwork handcrafted by Team Coax.

Turb-based team combat awaits with a real-time chat element and bombastic battle scenes, crammed with colour and a range of elements for players to master. It’s all in the name of restoring the Human Kingdom.

Creatures of the Deep+

Fishing for ancient secrets is never a safe task, and Creatures of the Deep+ on Apple Arcade is no exception.

Polish studio Infinite Dreams has filled this title with over 600 species of fish, creatures and monsters, plus lost relics and treasures, haunted lakes and an personalised aquarium. As the name implies, restoring these waters may require confronting certain creatures from the deep.

Dungeon Clawler+

Stray Fawn Studios’ roguelike deckbuilder Dungeon Clawler has also made its way onto Apple Arcade this week, with Dungeon Clawler+ offering subscribers some claw machine action, item-snatching and four difficulty modes.

Players can collect and combine a range of items, trinkets and weaponry to take on battles however they see fit, confronting bosses and overcoming dungeons in a hand-drawn world.

Fortunes of Battle

Fortunes of Battle has launched on iOS and Android. The game offers a roguelike dungeon-crawler experience where your run is shaped by the dice you roll, the cards you draw and the decisions you make.

Developed by Short Circuit Studio, Fortunes of Battle sends players out to explore a host of dungeons in search of treasure while battling monsters, collecting weapons, and gaining new abilities.

With a variety of encounters to master and multiple heroes to choose from, the game offers a fresh experience with each run.