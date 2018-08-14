Pocket Jam back with a bang at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Pocket Jam makes a welcome return to Europe’s biggest mobile games industry event, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September.

The two-day game jam will once more run in collaboration with Finnish Game Jam, as the competition returns for its third outing in Finland’s capital city.

Teams will be given just two days to create a game from scratch, based on a theme that will be revealed on the day. We expect to see a lot of bite-sized mobile games - but you can always choose your own platform and technology. Sign up now!

Free access to the show

As well as a seat at the jam, participants will also receive full access to the Pocket Gamer Connects conference program - featuring some amazing speakers - the expo space and networking events.

Teams that finish and upload their game by the deadline will have the chance to win a ticket to present their game at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January, as well as be considered as candidates for the Finnish Game Jam Awards 2019.

Faith In Humanity

Finnish Game Jam President Annakaisa Kultima said, "Every single year that I run game jams, the quality gets better. It’s always fun, but it’s best to have a jam with another event. It’s cool to be inside a conference and have jammers running around doing their games".

Last year’s Pocket Jam was won by mobile virtual reality game, Faith in Humanity, in which the fate of humankind rests in your hands.

Get stuck in jam!

Free places are still available if you’d like to be part of the two-day game jam this September 11-12. Just register here.

Of course, all delegates at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018 are welcome to watch from the sidelines. Conference tickets are available here.

If you have any further questions about Pocket Jam 3, please email aakoo@finnishgamejam.com