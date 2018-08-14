Metropolitan Partners Group invests in Tilting Point Media user acquisition fund

Direct-lending firm Metropolitan Partners Group has closed an investment to finance Tilting Point Media’s expanding user acquisition fund.

Tilting Point Media is a publishing and marketing platform for supporting live games and is currently looking to expand its efforts in user acquisition. The company plans to put up to $132m annually to fund these efforts.

The investment by Metropolitan Partners will also help Tilting Point build on its AI-driven marketing technology.

Turning point

"We are excited to be working with Metropolitan Partners Group, who worked hard to structure a creative solution for Tilting Point," said Kevin Segalla, Tilting Point's Chief Executive Officer.

"This financing will not only help us maximize our machine-learning technology, but it will also optimize our user acquisition for mobile game developers and do so at a much larger scale."

Metropolitan marketing director Arvind Krishnamurthy added: "We believe that Tilting Point's algorithmic approach meets the needs of leading mobile game developers in an increasingly complex, competitive market environment.”

"We look forward to partnering with the entire Tilting Point team to achieve their business goals."