News

Game of War’s spoils surpass $2.8 billion revenue worldwide

Game of War’s spoils surpass $2.8 billion revenue worldwide
By , Staff Writer

MZ’s strategy hit Game of War has surpassed $2.8 billion in revenue since launching just over five years ago.

Sensor Tower reports that the game crossed the milestone figure across both iOS and Android just after its fifth anniversary at the end of July.

Victory!

Game of War has a majority audience of 57 per cent on iOS, accounting for $1.6 billion of worldwide player spending. A further $1.2 billion came from Google Play.

United States players account for 60 per cent of the audience, contributing $1.7 billion to the revenue total. Japan follows in second place at 7 per cent.

Of course, some fans will be contributing a little more than others - and some may be embezzling public funds, as was the case with Utah librarian Adam Winger spending $89,000 on mobile microtransactions.

The report comes just in time to support MZ’s placement at No. 18 in our Top 50 Mobile Developers list for 2018.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News Aug 17th, 2018

US Librarian spends $89,000 of public money on Game of War

News Nov 8th, 2016

Mobile Strike dev MZ partners with Square Enix for Final Fantasy XV mobile MMO

1 News Aug 4th, 2016

"Exorbitant" Game of War update triggers IAP boycott by some high level kingdoms

Job News Mar 8th, 2016

Game of War and Mobile Strike developer Machine Zone hiring game designers

Chart of the Week Feb 10th, 2016

No competition: Machine Zone owned the US UA battlefield in Q4 2015

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.