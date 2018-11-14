News

Stardew Valley reaps a $1 million harvest on iOS after making its mobile debut

Stardew Valley reaps a $1 million harvest on iOS after making its mobile debut
By , Staff Writer

Stardew Valley has grown $1 million in revenue worldwide since launching on the App Store.

Sensor Tower estimates that 25 per cent of mobile players are planting their seeds on the iPad version of the title.

Chucklefish’s pleasant farmer came to iOS on October 24th, following over two years of success on PC and consoles. Mobile studio The Secret Police headed up the port, with assistance from original developer Concerned Ape.

A bountiful harvest

41 per cent of the game’s revenue came from players in the United States, making it the biggest segment of the game’s market. Japan follows at 12 per cent.

The mobile edition of Stardew Valley features save-transfers, letting PC players continue their game on handheld devices. The iOS version features new touch-controls and AI revamped for mobile optimisation.

Stardew Valley will eventually come to Android, but so far no release date has been set.

The Secret Police co-founder Harry Holmwood will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, which takes place on January 21st to 22nd.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Jan 18th, 2016

The Secret Police's Ric Moore on the "hidden winners" of 2015

News Oct 10th, 2018

Indie darling Stardew Valley launching on App Store later this month

News Jan 22nd, 2018

British games experts discuss the state of the UK industry

Interview Dec 15th, 2017

From Japan with a local twist: The making of The Secret Police's RPG Dragon's Watch

The IAP Inspector Dec 12th, 2017

How does Dragon's Watch monetise?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.