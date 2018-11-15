News

Clash Royale dev Supercell invests $5.6m in smartwatch experts Everywear Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 15th, 2018 investment Everywear Games
Supercell 		$5.6m
By , Senior Editor

Clash Royale studio Supercell continues to support the local Finnish development scene, this time with a €5 million ($5.6m) investment in Helsinki’s Everywear Games.

The company was formed in 2015 and is headed up by former Remedy executive VP Aki Järvilehto.

Over the last three years the developer has specialised in making titles such as RPG Runeblade for smartwatches. We ranked the company at 49th in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list for 2016.

Smart move?

It looks like the company will be shifting to mobile for its next title, however, following the investment.

“Our journey as a company started in 2015 with the mission to create new kinds of game experiences - instantly accessible games which become part of our daily lives, entertaining us for weeks, months and years,” read a statement.

“During the past three years, we became the world’s leading creator of smartwatch games. Our experience with smartwatch games has taught us a lot and now we are taking these learnings to create even better game experiences.

“With our unique background we are looking to craft the next success stories in mobile gaming.”

It added: “What really excites us is that this is only the beginning for us. We are set to start something new that offers us bigger audiences, new challenges and opportunities.

“The games industry is truly one of the most exciting industries on the planet. It is still in its infancy, yet it is growing fast and constantly creating new opportunities. An industry where small teams can create amazing things.

“We are thrilled to start this new chapter! With Supercell supporting us we can now focus on our long-term vision.”

Everywear Games joins the likes of Space Ape, Frogmind, Shipyard Games, Trailmix and Redemption Games in Supercell’s investment portfolio.


