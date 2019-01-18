Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards just days away - Get your ticket now!

The second ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 in association with Game Insight kicks off on Tuesday, January 22nd - which means there's still time to get your ticket!
On the night an exclusive audience of industry professionals and top execs will gather to celebrate the mobile games sector’s finest, from the developers making great games to the publishers, tool makers and service providers that are helping to build a platform for success.
As well as the ceremony, there will also be plenty of time for networking with industry stars before and after.
There’s still time to get tickets to the event, which will be held at the prestigious BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London (just after Pocket Gamer Connects London).
You can grab your ticket on the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website. (Please note a PGC ticket will not get you into this event).
Tickets to the main event sold out? Not got time to make the ceremony? Well, we've got another option for you. Tickets are available for the after-show reception, for which doors open at 8:30. You won't be able to watch the awards as they happen, but you'll get mingle with industry stars.
If you've got any questions, email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.
The full list of this year’s nominees is below.
Game of the Year
- Badland Brawl - Frogmind
- Fortnite - Epic Games
- Helix Jump - H8 Games
- Holedown - Grapefrukt games
- Jurassic World Alive - Ludia
- Legend of Solgard - Snowprint Studios
- Marvel Strike Force - FoxNext Games
- New Star Manager - New Star Games
- PUBG Mobile - Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (A Tencent studio)
- The Walking Dead: Our World - Next Games
Best Developer
- Big Pixel Studios
- Epic Games
- Gram Games
- Jam City
- King
- Kolibri Games
- NetEase
- Niantic
- Pixel Toys
- Small Giant Games
Best Indie Developer
- Ben Esposito
- Buried Signal
- Game Revenant
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- Mountains
- Nerial
- Simteractive
- Team Alto
- The Secret Police
- Tiny Rebel Games
Best Publisher
- Annapurna Interactive
- BoomBit
- Lion Studios
- PlayStack
- Round Zero
- Scopely
- Tamatem
- Tencent
- Tilting Point
- Voodoo
Best Live Ops
- CSR Racing 2 - NaturalMotion
- Empires & Puzzles - Small Giant Games
- Fastlane: Road to Revenge - Space Ape Games
- Guns of Boom - Game Insight
- Idle Miner Tycoon - Kolibri Games
- Merge Dragons! - Gram Games
- Pokémon GO - Niantic
- Subway Surfers - SYBO Games
Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
- Alto's Odyssey - Team Alto
- Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft
- ELOH - Broken Rules
- Florence - Mountains
- Homo Machina - Darjeeling
- Only When Howling - Kimberly Savory
- Shadowgun Legends - Madfinger Games
- The Room: Old Sins - Fireproof Games
Best Storytelling
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story - Accidental Queens
- DERE EVIL EXE - AppSir
- Florence - Mountains
- G30 – A Memory Maze - Ivan Kovalov
- Love Island: The Game - Fusebox Games
- My Child Lebensborn - Sarepta Studio
- Powerless - Narratio Studios
- Reigns: Her Majesty - Nerial
Best GAAS Tools & Tech
- Akamai
- ChilliConnect
- GameSparks
- Heroic Labs
- Photon
- PlayFab
- Tencent Cloud
- XtraLife
Best Game Engine
- Cocos2d-x
- Construct 3
- Corona
- Defold
- GameMaker Studio 2
- Gideros
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
Best Advertising & UA
- AdTiming
- Appodeal
- AppOnboard
- Google Ads
- IronSource
- Unity Ads
- Vungle
Best Marketing Team
- Four Thirty Three
- FoxNext Games
- Netmarble US
- Next Games
- Outplay
- Peak Games
- Seriously
- Space Ape Games
Best Analytics and Data Tool
- AppCalibre
- AppsFlyer
- deltaDNA
- GameAnalytics
- GameRefinery
- Libring
- Ogury
- Sensor Tower
Best QA and Localisation
- Amber Studio
- GameScribes
- GlobalStep
- Keywords Studios
- MoGi Group
- Pole To Win
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
Best Technological innovation
- AppOnboard’s App Store Demos
- ARKit 2
- Hatch
- Niantic Real World Platform
- Razer Phone 2
- SpatialOS
- VK Direct Games
- WeChat Mini Games
Best Tools Provider
- Game of Whales
- Haxe Foundation
- Machine
- Megacool
- Perforce
- Skillz
- Synative
- Wappier
Best Recruitment Agency
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus
- Datascope
- Games Factory Talents
- Games Jobs Finland
- Interactive
- OPM Response
- Scede
Best Service Provider
- Cellense
- Lab Cave
- Matchmade
- Maverick Media
- Player Research
- SafeDK
- The Specialist Works
- Zorka.Mobi
Pocket Gamer People’s Choice
- Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft
- Badland Brawl - Frogmind
- Black - Bart Bonte
- Fortnite - Epic Games
- Gorogoa - Buried Signal
- Grimvalor - Direlight Games
- Helix Jump - H8 Games
- Holedown - Grapefrukt games
- Jurassic World Alive - Ludia
- Legend of Solgard - Snowprint Studios
- Marvel Strike Force - FoxNext Games
- New Star Manager - New Star Games
- Oddmar - MobGE
- Pocket city - Codebrew Games
- Powerless - Narratio Studios
- PUBG Mobile - Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (A Tencent studio)
- Shadowgun Legends - Madfinger Games
- The Room: Old Sins - Fireproof Games
- The Walking Dead: Our World - Next Games
- World of Warships Blitz - Wargaming
Mobile Legend
To be announced
Eastern Trailblazer
To be announced
