Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards just days away - Get your ticket now!

The second ever Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 in association with Game Insight kicks off on Tuesday, January 22nd - which means there's still time to get your ticket!

On the night an exclusive audience of industry professionals and top execs will gather to celebrate the mobile games sector’s finest, from the developers making great games to the publishers, tool makers and service providers that are helping to build a platform for success.

As well as the ceremony, there will also be plenty of time for networking with industry stars before and after.

There’s still time to get tickets to the event, which will be held at the prestigious BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London (just after Pocket Gamer Connects London).

You can grab your ticket on the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website. (Please note a PGC ticket will not get you into this event).

Tickets to the main event sold out? Not got time to make the ceremony? Well, we've got another option for you. Tickets are available for the after-show reception, for which doors open at 8:30. You won't be able to watch the awards as they happen, but you'll get mingle with industry stars.

If you've got any questions, email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.

The full list of this year’s nominees is below.

Game of the Year

Badland Brawl - Frogmind

Fortnite - Epic Games

Helix Jump - H8 Games

Holedown - Grapefrukt games

Jurassic World Alive - Ludia

Legend of Solgard - Snowprint Studios

Marvel Strike Force - FoxNext Games

New Star Manager - New Star Games

PUBG Mobile - Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (A Tencent studio)

The Walking Dead: Our World - Next Games

Best Developer

Big Pixel Studios

Epic Games

Gram Games

Jam City

King

Kolibri Games

NetEase

Niantic

Pixel Toys

Small Giant Games

Best Indie Developer

Ben Esposito

Buried Signal

Game Revenant

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Mountains

Nerial

Simteractive

Team Alto

The Secret Police

Tiny Rebel Games

Best Publisher

Annapurna Interactive

BoomBit

Lion Studios

PlayStack

Round Zero

Scopely

Tamatem

Tencent

Tilting Point

Voodoo

Best Live Ops

CSR Racing 2 - NaturalMotion

Empires & Puzzles - Small Giant Games

Fastlane: Road to Revenge - Space Ape Games

Guns of Boom - Game Insight

Idle Miner Tycoon - Kolibri Games

Merge Dragons! - Gram Games

Pokémon GO - Niantic

Subway Surfers - SYBO Games

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Alto's Odyssey - Team Alto

Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft

ELOH - Broken Rules

Florence - Mountains

Homo Machina - Darjeeling

Only When Howling - Kimberly Savory

Shadowgun Legends - Madfinger Games

The Room: Old Sins - Fireproof Games

Best Storytelling

Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story - Accidental Queens

DERE EVIL EXE - AppSir

Florence - Mountains

G30 – A Memory Maze - Ivan Kovalov

Love Island: The Game - Fusebox Games

My Child Lebensborn - Sarepta Studio

Powerless - Narratio Studios

Reigns: Her Majesty - Nerial

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

Akamai

ChilliConnect

GameSparks

Heroic Labs

Photon

PlayFab

Tencent Cloud

XtraLife

Best Game Engine

Cocos2d-x

Construct 3

Corona

Defold

GameMaker Studio 2

Gideros

Unity

Unreal Engine

Best Advertising & UA

AdTiming

Appodeal

AppOnboard

Facebook

Google Ads

IronSource

Unity Ads

Vungle

Best Marketing Team

Four Thirty Three

FoxNext Games

Netmarble US

Next Games

Outplay

Peak Games

Seriously

Space Ape Games

Best Analytics and Data Tool

AppCalibre

AppsFlyer

deltaDNA

GameAnalytics

GameRefinery

Libring

Ogury

Sensor Tower

Best QA and Localisation

Amber Studio

GameScribes

GlobalStep

Keywords Studios

MoGi Group

Pole To Win

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Best Technological innovation

AppOnboard’s App Store Demos

ARKit 2

Hatch

Niantic Real World Platform

Razer Phone 2

SpatialOS

VK Direct Games

WeChat Mini Games

Best Tools Provider

Game of Whales

Haxe Foundation

Machine

Megacool

Perforce

Skillz

Synative

Wappier

Best Recruitment Agency

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Datascope

Games Factory Talents

Games Jobs Finland

Interactive

OPM Response

Scede

Best Service Provider

Cellense

Lab Cave

Matchmade

Maverick Media

Player Research

SafeDK

The Specialist Works

Zorka.Mobi

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft

Badland Brawl - Frogmind

Black - Bart Bonte

Fortnite - Epic Games

Gorogoa - Buried Signal

Grimvalor - Direlight Games

Helix Jump - H8 Games

Holedown - Grapefrukt games

Jurassic World Alive - Ludia

Legend of Solgard - Snowprint Studios

Marvel Strike Force - FoxNext Games

New Star Manager - New Star Games

Oddmar - MobGE

Pocket city - Codebrew Games

Powerless - Narratio Studios

PUBG Mobile - Lightspeed & Quantum Studios (A Tencent studio)

Shadowgun Legends - Madfinger Games

The Room: Old Sins - Fireproof Games

The Walking Dead: Our World - Next Games

World of Warships Blitz - Wargaming

Mobile Legend

To be announced

Eastern Trailblazer

To be announced

