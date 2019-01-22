Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 winners revealed

The winners have been revealed for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.
The ceremony, which took place at the prestigious BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, welcomed hundreds of the industry’s finest to celebrate the people that make this sector the biggest in games.
Legends
Resolution Games CEO and former King games guru Tommy Palm was awarded the Mobile Legend accolade. Perhaps best known for his work on the multi-billion dollar Candy Crush Saga, Palm has spent much of his career in the mobile space and was a part of Jadestone from 1999 where he held the position of vice president of mobile.
His dedication to the mobile games industry and being a part of some of its biggest successes makes Palm a unique figure in the sector and a long-standing pioneer of the space - even before the rise of smartphones.
Trailblazers
iDreamSky president and co-founder Jeff Lyndon was awarded the first-ever Eastern Trailblazer prize. The company has grown into one of China’s largest publishers, gone public twice, and acts as a bridge for many of the West’s biggest developers to break into the China market.
Lyndon has also previously acted as co-president of international cooperation for the Global Mobile Game Confederation (GMGC) and has held roles at numerous games companies over the years, including as co-founder and chief operations officer of Hong Kong’s first iOS developer Humble Gaming.
Stars
Fortnite developer Epic and Pokemon Go maker Niantic were the big winners of the night, picking up two accolades each.
Epic won Best Developer (hot off the back of being ranked number one in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list), while its battle royale hit Fortnite took Game of the Year.
Pokemon Go won Best Live Ops, while Niantic also brought home Best Technological Innovation for the Niantic Real World Platform.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Game of the Year
Fortnite - Epic Games
Best Developer
Epic Games
Best Indie Developer
Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
Best Publisher
Voodoo
Best Live Ops
Pokémon GO - Niantic
Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft
Best Storytelling
Florence - Mountains
Best GAAS Tools & Tech
Photon
Best Game Engine
Unity
Best Advertising & UA
Best Marketing Team
Seriously
Best Analytics and Data Tool
AppsFlyer
Best QA and Localisation Service Provider
Keywords Studios
Best Technological innovation
Niantic Real World Platform
Best Tools Provider
Game of Whales
Best Recruitment Agency
Amiqus
Best Service Provider
Matchmade
Mobile Legend
Tommy Palm
Eastern Trailblazer
Jeff Lyndon
Pocket Gamer People’s Choice
World of Warships Blitz - Wargaming
--
A big thank you to all of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards sponsors Game Insight, Lockwood Publishing, AppOnboard, Lab Cave and Playdemic, without whom the event wouldn't be possible.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?