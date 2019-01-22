Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019 winners revealed

The winners have been revealed for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Game Insight.

The ceremony, which took place at the prestigious BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, welcomed hundreds of the industry’s finest to celebrate the people that make this sector the biggest in games.

Legends

Resolution Games CEO and former King games guru Tommy Palm was awarded the Mobile Legend accolade. Perhaps best known for his work on the multi-billion dollar Candy Crush Saga, Palm has spent much of his career in the mobile space and was a part of Jadestone from 1999 where he held the position of vice president of mobile.

His dedication to the mobile games industry and being a part of some of its biggest successes makes Palm a unique figure in the sector and a long-standing pioneer of the space - even before the rise of smartphones.

Trailblazers

iDreamSky president and co-founder Jeff Lyndon was awarded the first-ever Eastern Trailblazer prize. The company has grown into one of China’s largest publishers, gone public twice, and acts as a bridge for many of the West’s biggest developers to break into the China market.

Lyndon has also previously acted as co-president of international cooperation for the Global Mobile Game Confederation (GMGC) and has held roles at numerous games companies over the years, including as co-founder and chief operations officer of Hong Kong’s first iOS developer Humble Gaming.

Stars

Fortnite developer Epic and Pokemon Go maker Niantic were the big winners of the night, picking up two accolades each.

Epic won Best Developer (hot off the back of being ranked number one in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list), while its battle royale hit Fortnite took Game of the Year.

Pokemon Go won Best Live Ops, while Niantic also brought home Best Technological Innovation for the Niantic Real World Platform.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Game of the Year

Fortnite - Epic Games

Best Developer

Epic Games

Best Indie Developer

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Best Publisher

Voodoo

Best Live Ops

Pokémon GO - Niantic

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Asphalt 9: Legends - Gameloft

Best Storytelling

Florence - Mountains

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

Photon

Best Game Engine

Unity

Best Advertising & UA

Facebook

Best Marketing Team

Seriously

Best Analytics and Data Tool

AppsFlyer

Best QA and Localisation Service Provider

Keywords Studios

Best Technological innovation

Niantic Real World Platform

Best Tools Provider

Game of Whales

Best Recruitment Agency

Amiqus

Best Service Provider

Matchmade

Mobile Legend

Tommy Palm

Eastern Trailblazer

Jeff Lyndon

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

World of Warships Blitz - Wargaming

