Israel’s Taptica acquired US digital ads firm RhythmOne for $176 million

Israel ad tech firm Taptica has acquired US digital advertising outfit RhythmOne in a deal worth $176 million.

The move firmly establishes Taptica’s foothold in the US advertising market, following its purchase of Tremor Video DSP in August 2017.

Big deal

Tremor Video DSP executive chairman Ofer Druker has been named as CEO of Taptica and the enlarged group of companies.

The deal for RhythmOne is expected to close in April, at which point the firm will no longer trade on the London Stock Exchange.

“We’re excited to announce the acquisition of RhythmOne, which will allow us to combine its strong pedigree in CTV media with Tremor Video DSP’s years of experience in TV retargeting to create a robust and powerful video company that will be able to offer a variety of advanced capabilities to our clients,” said Druker

“RhythmOne will also add to our media exchange capabilities through its Private Marketplace (PMP), helping us offer enhanced reach, quality and results.”