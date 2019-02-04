News

Israel’s Taptica acquired US digital ads firm RhythmOne for $176 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 4th, 2019 acquisition Taptica $176m
Israel’s Taptica acquired US digital ads firm RhythmOne for $176 million
By , Senior Editor

Israel ad tech firm Taptica has acquired US digital advertising outfit RhythmOne in a deal worth $176 million.

The move firmly establishes Taptica’s foothold in the US advertising market, following its purchase of Tremor Video DSP in August 2017.

Big deal

Tremor Video DSP executive chairman Ofer Druker has been named as CEO of Taptica and the enlarged group of companies.

The deal for RhythmOne is expected to close in April, at which point the firm will no longer trade on the London Stock Exchange.

“We’re excited to announce the acquisition of RhythmOne, which will allow us to combine its strong pedigree in CTV media with Tremor Video DSP’s years of experience in TV retargeting to create a robust and powerful video company that will be able to offer a variety of advanced capabilities to our clients,” said Druker

“RhythmOne will also add to our media exchange capabilities through its Private Marketplace (PMP), helping us offer enhanced reach, quality and results.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Aug 9th, 2017

Mobile ads firm Taptica acquires Tremor Video’s demand-side platform for $50 million

as News Jul 18th, 2017

Taptica cements position in Japan by acquiring marketing firm Adinnovation

News Feb 21st, 2017

Mobile ads firm Taptica strengthens European business with new office in London

as News Feb 2nd, 2017

Taptica makes first move into Japan through Adinnovation partnership

News Nov 20th, 2018

Tapjoy acquires ad mediation and app monetisation platform Tapdaq

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies