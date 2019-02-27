Epic Games faces another Fortnite lawsuit over Running Man dance

Fortnite developer Epic Games has been accused of using yet another dance emote without permission and is now facing a fresh lawsuit.

Former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley are spearheading the legal proceedings after the pair claimed to create the 'Running Man' dance while playing for the university team in 2016.

The duo are seeking $20 million in damages from Epic for the alleged unendorsed use of their dance in Fortnite, while claiming that Epic has "consistently sought to exploit African American talent, in particular in Fortnite, by copying their dances and movements".

Nickens and Brantley’s ownership of the move is still up for debate, however.

False impression

"Epic uses the Running Man, and other dances, to create the false impression that Epic started these dances and crazes or that the artist who created them is endorsing the game,” the official filing reads.

This is one of several lawsuits that have been registered against Epic Games over its use of dance emotes in Fortnite, including rap performer 2 Milly for the ‘Milly Rock’ emote and viral star Russell ‘Backpack Kid’ Horning for the ‘Floss’ dance.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro recently unsuccessfully sued Epic for its use of the ‘Carlton’ dance, however the actor was denied ownership by the US Copyright Office.