German mobile games studio Sviper raises nearly $3 million in funding

German mobile games studio Sviper has raised €2.5 million ($2.8m) in a Series A funding round.

Investment in Sviper was led by Swedish digital entertainment firm Modern Times Group, while all existing shareholders including the studio’s original investor Global Founders Capital also contributed.

The funding will go towards expanding the games studio further.

Based in Hamburg, Sviper is an independent mobile games studio that was founded in 2016 by ex-InnoGames developers Mark Buchholz, Ole Schaper and Michael Reichert.

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards-winning publisher Flaregames partnered with Sviper in 2017 to help bring Super Spell Heroes to the market via the firm’s Flare Accelerator programme.

Potential of Sviper

“Super Spell Heroes is a thrilling game that has convinced us of the potential of Sviper and its whole team,” said MTG executive vice president of games and esports Arnd Benninghoff.

"We are looking forward to upcoming projects and a mutually promising cooperation.”

Sviper founder Ole Schaper added: “We are very proud to work with such a competent and experienced international partner as MTG and welcome them to our pool of investors. Their expertise in the digital world is an inspiration and a great opportunity for us to grow as a part of the MTG family.”