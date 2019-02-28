News

German mobile games studio Sviper raises nearly $3 million in funding

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 28th, 2019 investment Flaregames
Sviper 		$2.8m
German mobile games studio Sviper raises nearly $3 million in funding
By , Staff Writer

German mobile games studio Sviper has raised €2.5 million ($2.8m) in a Series A funding round.

Investment in Sviper was led by Swedish digital entertainment firm Modern Times Group, while all existing shareholders including the studio’s original investor Global Founders Capital also contributed.

The funding will go towards expanding the games studio further.

Based in Hamburg, Sviper is an independent mobile games studio that was founded in 2016 by ex-InnoGames developers Mark Buchholz, Ole Schaper and Michael Reichert.

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards-winning publisher Flaregames partnered with Sviper in 2017 to help bring Super Spell Heroes to the market via the firm’s Flare Accelerator programme.

Potential of Sviper

“Super Spell Heroes is a thrilling game that has convinced us of the potential of Sviper and its whole team,” said MTG executive vice president of games and esports Arnd Benninghoff.

"We are looking forward to upcoming projects and a mutually promising cooperation.”

Sviper founder Ole Schaper added: “We are very proud to work with such a competent and experienced international partner as MTG and welcome them to our pool of investors. Their expertise in the digital world is an inspiration and a great opportunity for us to grow as a part of the MTG family.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Jul 27th, 2018

Flaregames partners with Hamburg dev Sviper to publish Super Spell Heroes

News Nov 17th, 2017

Wild City Rush developer Sviper receives investment from three industry veterans

News Jun 5th, 2014

Royal Revolt dev Flaregames raises $12.2 million to build portfolio

Job News Nov 12th, 2018

Flaregames restructure leads to 45 layoffs as CEO Klaas Kersting steps down

Interview Jul 25th, 2017

Balancing the bang and the buck: The making of Zombie Gunship Survival

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies