Report: Forza Street in development for mobile

By , Staff Writer

Popular racing simulator Forza could be making its way onto mobile thanks to a partnership with developers Electric Square and Turn 10, according to a recent leak from Turn10’s community manager Brian Ekberg.

As reported by GTPlanet, Ekberg was celebrating Canadian esports Evan ‘Raceboy77’ Thorogood’s recent win in his latest ‘Forza Week in Review’ blog.

However, the link that was implemented in the post directed users to an inaccessible file that appeared to detail the existence of Forza Street for mobile.

The intro to the inaccessible file was said to have read: “Developed in partnership with UK-based studio, Electric Square, Forza Street is built from the ground up to support a wide range of Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices.”

In 2018 Electric Square launched racer Miami Street on the Xbox Store exclusively for Windows 10.

Forza Monthly

In what could be a coincidence, Forza creative director Dan Greenwalt has been confirmed to be making his first appearance on Forza Monthly on March 8th, 2019.

When reached for comment, Electric Square told PocketGamer.Biz that the company “has nothing to announce at this time”.

Recent rumours have suggested that Microsoft was looking to bring Xbox Game Pass to Nintendo Switch, with many believing the company’s initiative is to put all of its titles on as many platforms as possible. A new cross-platform Forza title for mobile would certainly play into this strategy.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

