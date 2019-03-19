GDC 2019: YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt and YouTuber MatPat discusses Google Stadia creator experience

Today, Google unveiled Stadia, a new cloud-powered streaming platform.

Google announced the news during a keynote, hosted live from GDC in San Fransico.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to the stage to unveil Stadia, stating that the company had been “building a game platform for everyone”.

The platform is cloud-fueled, which means players can play games across multiple devices, including laptops, TVs and mobile phones without the need for powerful hardware.

Promises new features

Stadia promises new features for YouTube creators too. YouTube's head of gaming Ryan Wyatt took to the stage to speak about the experience Stadia will give to creators and their communities.

