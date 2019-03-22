Bidalgo expands into UK with new London office

Mobile marketing platform Bidalgo has revealed that the company is expanding into the UK with a new office in London.

The new building has been opened to oversee further growth in the region after supporting UK marketers from Bidalgo’s headquarters in Israel for a number of years. Alongside the London office, the firm possesses locations in San Francisco, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

Bidalgo helps marketers grow apps through campaigns via various applications including Facebook, Google and Snapchat.

Heading up the branch will be former managing director of mobile ad tech company YOC Oliver Gold.

Deserved reputation

“Bidalgo has a deserved reputation as the leading mobile marketing platform for user acquisition,” said Gold.

“I am excited to head up UK business operations and am looking forward to building out a best in class team. Bidalgo has seen incredible success across EMEA, and the launch of our new Western European hub creates a fabulous opportunity for continued growth and diversification into new markets and sectors. I am very much looking forward to driving this forward.”

Last year Bidalgo signed up former ClickTale chief financial officer Nir Ackerman to bolster its executive team.