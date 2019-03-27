News

CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile

CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile
By , Staff Writer

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be coming to mobile devices.

The popular card title based off The Witcher series has already been released on consoles and PC but will now make its way to mobile.

Previously the company released free-to-play MOBA The Witcher Battle Arena for mobile before servers for the game shut down at the end of 2015.

Last year CD Projekt Red acquired polish developer Spokko with the intent of making more mobile games and now Gwent looks set to be the first release from the studio.

Gwent will be arriving on iOS later this year, with details surrounding an Android release to be unveiled at another date.

Preparing long

“We’ve been preparing long and hard to adapt Gwent to smartphones,” said CD Projekt Red Gwent game director Jason Slama.

“Beautiful visuals aside, we’ve tailored much of our technology, including GOG Galaxy which powers Gwent’s multiplayer, to support mobile devices. I think our vision for bringing Gwent to smartphones combines the best we have to offer both in terms of graphics and gameplay. I can’t wait to share more details on the subject with you later this year.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Mar 15th, 2019

Mobile gamers prefer to share achievements and fails over chat apps than social media

as News Mar 15th, 2019

Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launching in October 2015

News Mar 11th, 2019

Small Giant Games soft-launches Empires & Puzzles follow-up Puzzle Combat

News Mar 4th, 2019

Report: Forza Street in development for mobile

News Aug 21st, 2018

CD Projekt Red's new studio Spokko to create mobile titles for the Polish giant

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies