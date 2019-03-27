CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be coming to mobile devices.

The popular card title based off The Witcher series has already been released on consoles and PC but will now make its way to mobile.

Previously the company released free-to-play MOBA The Witcher Battle Arena for mobile before servers for the game shut down at the end of 2015.

Last year CD Projekt Red acquired polish developer Spokko with the intent of making more mobile games and now Gwent looks set to be the first release from the studio.

Gwent will be arriving on iOS later this year, with details surrounding an Android release to be unveiled at another date.

Preparing long

“We’ve been preparing long and hard to adapt Gwent to smartphones,” said CD Projekt Red Gwent game director Jason Slama.

“Beautiful visuals aside, we’ve tailored much of our technology, including GOG Galaxy which powers Gwent’s multiplayer, to support mobile devices. I think our vision for bringing Gwent to smartphones combines the best we have to offer both in terms of graphics and gameplay. I can’t wait to share more details on the subject with you later this year.”