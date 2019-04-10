News

Zynga soft-launches Game of Thrones Slots Casino on iOS

By , Staff Writer

Mobile publisher Zynga has soft-launched Game of Thrones Slots Casino on iOS devices.

Promising to relive memorable moments from the hit TV show via classic sights, sounds and art based upon Westeros, players can work with or against one another to claim the Iron Throne.

Popular characters such as Jon Snow, Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister can all be collected in card form before being levelled up for bonuses.

Numerous licenses

Alongside Game of Thrones, Zynga bagged the licenses for a number of high profile properties such as Harry Potter and Star Wars in October last year. The slots title looks to be the first from this deal to be released.

At the time of writing Game of Thrones Slots Casino is only available to download in Mexico and Thailand.

Even so, with the final series of the hit show set to premiere on April 15th, 2019, you can imagine the developer would like to release the game in wider territories to coincide with the arrival of the new episodes, should its soft launch prove successful.

With numerous big IP licenses at Zynga’s disposal, CEO Frank Gibeau recently spoke about why he is bullish for 2019.

