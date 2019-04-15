News

Mobile tools provider Game of Whales raises $2 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 15th, 2019 investment Game of Whales Not disclosed
Mobile tools provider Game of Whales raises $2 million
By , Staff Writer

Esports and gaming venture fund Konvoy Ventures has backed mobile tools creator Game of Whales as part of a $2 million funding round.

The San Francisco-based company operates tools that help app developers acquire and keep users.

Game of Whales has yet to reveal what it will do with this investment, but it's likely to continue to grow and make strategic partnerships. The firm has already teamed up with marketing outfit Fyber and acquired tracking app Appstatics

Overboard

“We are thrilled to have the backing of Konvoy Ventures as endemic investors and believe they will be an asset as we pursue arming game developers and publishers with a fully automated platform that uses actionable insights to address player churn, drive in-app purchases and ad revenues," said co-founder and CEO Doron Kagan.

Konvoy managing partner Josh Chapman added: “Doron, Maya, and Dmitry have built three successful companies in the industry,  two of which were acquired, and the third, Deemedya, is still going strong with 220 million downloads. We are excited to help them build Game of Whales.”

Game of Whales was the winner of the Best Tools Provider accolade at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 14th, 2019

Fyber partners with Game of Whales to predict user lifetime value based on IAPs and ads

1 News Mar 14th, 2018

New machine learning-powered app monetisation tool Game of Whales launches

News Mar 12th, 2018

Mobile developer Kixeye raises $20 million for machine learning platform

News Jun 27th, 2017

New user acquisition tool Acquired.io launches with $2 million in funding

as News Feb 7th, 2017

Brazilian developer Cupcake Entertainment secures $1 million deal with Southeast Asia publisher Playlab

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies