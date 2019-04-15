Mobile tools provider Game of Whales raises $2 million

Esports and gaming venture fund Konvoy Ventures has backed mobile tools creator Game of Whales as part of a $2 million funding round.

The San Francisco-based company operates tools that help app developers acquire and keep users.

Game of Whales has yet to reveal what it will do with this investment, but it's likely to continue to grow and make strategic partnerships. The firm has already teamed up with marketing outfit Fyber and acquired tracking app Appstatics.

Overboard

“We are thrilled to have the backing of Konvoy Ventures as endemic investors and believe they will be an asset as we pursue arming game developers and publishers with a fully automated platform that uses actionable insights to address player churn, drive in-app purchases and ad revenues," said co-founder and CEO Doron Kagan.

Konvoy managing partner Josh Chapman added: “Doron, Maya, and Dmitry have built three successful companies in the industry, two of which were acquired, and the third, Deemedya, is still going strong with 220 million downloads. We are excited to help them build Game of Whales.”

Game of Whales was the winner of the Best Tools Provider accolade at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2019.