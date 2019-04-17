News

Niantic soft-launches Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in New Zealand

By , Staff Writer

Niantic has soft-launched its latest location-based augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in New Zealand.

The Pokemon Go-like title sees players go head to head with evil creatures and spellcasters from the Wizarding world.

Players are encouraged to team up to take on large magical feats such as wizarding challenges and real-time cooperative multiplayer battles.

Users interested in testing Wizards Unite can download the title through the App Store and Google Play.

Avada Kedavra

Niantic has requested that players provide feedback on the game to help improve the experience before its worldwide launch in summer 2019.

Outside of New Zealand, wizards can pre-register on Google Play or sign up for further updates here.

Last month Niantic gave players their first look at Wizards Unite by inviting users to try out the game in London.


