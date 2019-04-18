News

AbleGamers launches new community-driven resource site Accessible.games

AbleGamers launches new community-driven resource site Accessible.games
By , Staff Writer

AbleGamers has launched a new accessibility resource site to help make games more accessible.

Accessible.games is a community-driven site aimed at helping developers create more accessible games, gain input from players with disabilities, and let those players contribute to making future games fit them better.

The site centres around the Accessible Player Experience (APX) portal, providing a knowledge base of tips and techniques for making games more accessible while retaining the intended experience.

Developers can submit a project to the website for review and input on improving accessibility concerns through AbleGamers’ Player Panels program.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 25th, 2019

A win for accessibility: Google Stadia will support the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Interview Aug 22nd, 2017

How the rise of UX has brought cognitive science to mainstream game development

Job News Jun 27th, 2017

Former Yahoo VP Glen Drury joins board of blind accessibility tech outfit Conspexit

Video Feb 1st, 2017

How to make your mobile games more accessible to people with disabilities and impairments

Comment & Opinion Jun 17th, 2016

Why we need to take off our VR beer goggles, stop worrying about 'proper VR', and focus on 'accessible VR'

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies