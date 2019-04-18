AbleGamers launches new community-driven resource site Accessible.games

AbleGamers has launched a new accessibility resource site to help make games more accessible.

Accessible.games is a community-driven site aimed at helping developers create more accessible games, gain input from players with disabilities, and let those players contribute to making future games fit them better.

The site centres around the Accessible Player Experience (APX) portal, providing a knowledge base of tips and techniques for making games more accessible while retaining the intended experience.

Developers can submit a project to the website for review and input on improving accessibility concerns through AbleGamers’ Player Panels program.

