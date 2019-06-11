Games Workshop generated $323 million in revenue over the last 12 months

Nottingham-based tabletop manufacturer Games Workshop generated an estimated $322.6m (£254m) in revenue from the past 12 months.

The firm released details on its full-year performance showing a 17 per cent increase over the previous year while bringing in $101.6m (£80m) in profit. $13.9m (£11m) of this was accumulated from licensing sales.

Stock for Games Workshop increased by five per cent as part of the financial reveal on June 7th, 2019, reaching $60.61 (£47.74). This has since increased again to $63.10 (£49.63) at the time of writing.

£5 million in bonuses

The company paid out more than $634.8 million (£5 million) in staff bonuses for the second year running due to the numbers. This works out at over around $3,174 (£2,500) for all 1,900 workers.

“This truly is a business which has hit the right formula to drive up earnings,” said online stockbroker AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The huge popularity of fantasy series Game of Thrones may have helped raise interest in its products but its fortunes are by no means tied to this TV blockbuster remaining in fashion.

“While a lot is said about its skills in making miniature models and creating imaginary worlds, perhaps one of the underappreciated points about the company's success is the way it engages with customers.”