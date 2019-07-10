News

More than 4,000 developers have applied to be part of Google's Stadia Partners programme

By Alex Calvin, Editor - PC Games Insider

More than 4,000 game studios have submitted applications to be in the Stadia Partners scheme.

That's according to technical account manager Sam Corcoran, who told the audience at Develop: Brighton 2019 that the number of developers looking to be on Google's new streaming platform was considerable.

Stadia Partners is a programme through which studios can try and be part of the streaming platform, with Corcoran saying that this is so Google can "tailor-make a support plan that will work for your title and fit with the rest of our portfolio".

All of these applications are being reviewed by human beings, likely part of Google's curation process for the Stadia ecosystem.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

