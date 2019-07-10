More than 4,000 developers have applied to be part of Google's Stadia Partners programme

More than 4,000 game studios have submitted applications to be in the Stadia Partners scheme.

That's according to technical account manager Sam Corcoran, who told the audience at Develop: Brighton 2019 that the number of developers looking to be on Google's new streaming platform was considerable.

Stadia Partners is a programme through which studios can try and be part of the streaming platform, with Corcoran saying that this is so Google can "tailor-make a support plan that will work for your title and fit with the rest of our portfolio".

All of these applications are being reviewed by human beings, likely part of Google's curation process for the Stadia ecosystem.

