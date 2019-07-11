News

Dr. Mario World tops iOS charts quicker than Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo’s Dr. Mario World has topped the iOS charts in the US quicker than Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Data from mobile app analytics firm App Annie reported that Dr. Mario World reached the number one spot for downloads on iOS in the US at 11 am on the day of its release, July 9th, 2019.

Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite however took until 12 am on the following day of its launch to claim this title, showing that the Doctor is in healthier shape than Mr. Potter.

Interestingly though, Netmarble’s BTS World managed to surpass both titles to reach first spot four hours faster than the athletic plumber turned physician.

First for puzzles

In the UK, Dr. Mario World jumped to first position on the iOS store for Puzzle Games, while making it to ninth place overall in its first 24 hours of being live.

Dr. Mario World is a match-three puzzler which sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and co. attempting to rid the Mushroom Kingdom of viruses by stacking coloured pills together.

The Nintendo owned property was co-developed by LINE and NHN after the trio agreed on a partnership back in February.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

