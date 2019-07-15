News

Niantic is shutting down its first app Field Trip

Niantic is shutting down its first app Field Trip
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is shutting down its first app, Field Trip.

Later this year all services for the location-based mobile app will cease. The app has already been removed from the App Store and Google Play. Those who already owned the app can still use it, but once services have been shut down Field Trip will no longer be supported.

Field test

The app that was released in 2012 has influenced Niantic’s other work, which includes Ingress, Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Field Trip was Niantic’s first step in achieving its mission of building apps that enable users to explore the world with friends in a fun way that encourages exercise.

In a statement, Niantic admitted that some users will be disappointed by the news but that it made the decision to prioritise on other projects. It added however that it could develop a reimagined version of Field Trip in the future.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News Jul 9th, 2019

Pokemon Go generates $2.65 billion in first three years

News Jun 18th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Pokemon Go usurps Candy Crush Saga as top grossing game

as News Jul 15th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Honor of Kings is only the third top grosser in China as it faces a new challenger

as News Jul 12th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Harry Potter remains stationary as Pokemon Go makes a comeback

News Jul 11th, 2019

Dr. Mario World tops iOS charts quicker than Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies