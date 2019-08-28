It looks like Telltale Games is coming back from the dead

Narrative-focused games studio Telltale Games has been revived by two industry vets.

Studio manager and tech boss Jamie Ottilie and chief revenue officer and biz dev head Brian Waddle - as reported by GameDaily.biz - have revived the beloved studio which imploded in dramatic fashion in September 2018.

Ottilie currently works at mobile, social and browser game firm Galaxy Pest Control, which he founded in 2010, while Waddle founded Road Dawg Games in February 2018 having previously worked at physics specialist Havok, Microsoft and outsourcing outfit Virtuous.

The duo have secured funding from Rebellion Games' Chris Kingsley, ex-White Wolf CEO Tobias Sjögren and Lyle Hall of Heavy Iron Studios as well as Athlon Games, who is both a shareholder and publisher for Telltale's existing franchises. That's on top of some unnamed investors. Ottilie and Waddle are going to be running the day-to-day operations of the company.

